RACINE COUNTY — Just a few write-in votes could mean victory for a local resident this spring if no candidates file to run for the open Racine Unified School Board District 9 seat by Monday.
As of late Friday afternoon, no one had filed for the seat being vacated by board President Robert Wittke Jr. when his term ends in April.
If no candidate files paperwork to run for the seat before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, the person who gets the most write-in votes in the April election would win the race. Although the deadline to turn in paperwork to be placed on the ballot as a candidate is Monday, candidates only have through Saturday, Jan. 5, to collect nomination signatures.
Nomination forms can be found at the Wisconsin Elections Commission website: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/candidates.
If just one person receives one write-in vote for District 9 in the April 2 election and there were no other write-in votes, that person would be the winner, said Dan Mallin, legal and policy services counsel for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. A write-in winner would have to be eligible to serve in public office and live within District 9, which encompasses the northern portion of the Unified district, including most of Caledonia and Wind Point.
The deadline to file as a registered write-in candidate is noon on March 29, which is the Friday before the April 2 election. If no one registers as a write-in candidate, then any identifiable and qualified person who lives in the district could be written in and elected.
In the case that someone writes in a neighbor or friend as a joke and the write-in wins, Mallin said that person could refuse to take the oath of office and would not be obligated to serve.
If there are no valid write-in votes or if the top write-in vote-getter doesn’t wish to serve on the School Board, a new District 9 representative would be appointed by the remaining board members.
Candidates file in districts 1 and 8
The initial deadline to file to run for District 9, as well as the other two open Unified board seats was 5 p.m. Wednesday. Since neither District 1 incumbent Michelle Duchow nor District 9 incumbent Wittke filed for re-election or filed papers of non-candidacy, the deadline to turn in paperwork was extended to 5 p.m. Monday, while the deadline to collect signatures was extended through Saturday (Jan. 5).
District 1 covers the Sturtevant area, and two district residents have filed to run for that seat: Amy Cimbalnik and Jared Bellis, both Village of Sturtevant residents.
The District 8 School Board seat also is up for election this spring, but the filing deadline was not extended, as incumbent Matthew Hanser filed for re-election.
Wittke chose not to seek re-election to the School Board after being elected in November to represent the 62nd District in the state Assembly.
