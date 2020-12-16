If my grandparent or friend gets vaccinated but I haven’t been yet, is it safe to visit them?

Health officials are still advising against visiting those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Although it is, according to the FDA, extremely unlikely for someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 from getting seriously sick by the coronavirus, there is a higher chance that they could still spread it.

“We don’t know about what the vaccine will do about … the possibility to transmit,” Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, said Monday.

Speaking as an analyst for CNN on Monday, Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said, “What we know is that the Pfizer vaccine is very effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. That means the vaccine appears to prevent people from getting sick enough that they develop symptoms, and very importantly, it prevents people from becoming so severely ill that they end up in the hospital…