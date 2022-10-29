If Echo Lake goes away, who owns the land underneath? The answer could be tricky to find

BURLINGTON — If the city removes Echo Lake, cleaning up and redeveloping the site might not be the only job that gets a little messy.

Figuring out who owns the land currently submerged underwater could become another complicated project — one that may lead to infighting and even lawsuits.

In the decades that have passed since the manmade lake was established in the 1840s, several homes have been built along what is now the shoreline of the impoundment known as Echo Lake.

Some of those homeowners have come forward and raised the possibility that they would try to stake a claim to additional land if the lake is drained and their waterfront homes are suddenly left high and dry.

If any such claim is successful, it could impact city plans for redeveloping the 70-acre former lake site as a new public park or other community attraction.

The issue involves “riparian rights,” or the rights of those owning waterfront property. It is an area of law that frequently creates conflict between neighbors or between public and private interests.

The fact that the Echo Lake land has been underwater since the 19th century — before any current homeowner was born — could make it even trickier to sort out who owns what.

Debbi Conrad, an attorney who has studied riparian rights for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said it is possible that nobody truly knows the rightful owner of Burlington’s lake bed.

“The question is who owned it before,” Conrad said. “That’s a tough question. It could be very complex.”

When nearby homeowners first asserted publicly that they might have ownership rights to part of the Echo Lake impoundment, a city attorney said homeowners would have to produce records dating back to pre-Civil War times. And if those landowners still wanted to stake a claim, the attorney said, they could be held responsible for part of the Echo Lake cleanup.

City officials later announced that they would hire consultants to take a deeper dive into the riparian rights issue. But no such study has been presented.

City Administrator Carina Walters said an initial examination of the issue showed that the land now underwater was bought and sold in “piecemeal” fashion involving numerous transactions over many years.

Walters said city officials have decided to hold off on any further study until after they decide the future of Echo Lake. For now, the city administrator said, “Current ownership of the impoundment area remains an undetermined factual and legal question.”

The city is preparing to make a difficult choice regarding Echo Lake, which has become polluted and neglected over the years.

State regulators have said the manmade dam no longer meets safety standards, so the city must either invest in rebuilding and fortifying the dam, or remove the dam and watch the lake vanish into the history books.

The impoundment was created in the 1840s by building a dam on the White River. If the dam is removed, the White River will be restored in its place, flowing through an area that could be replenished naturally or transformed into a new park.

Consultants have estimated that saving the lake would require about $5 million in dam upgrades and lake dredging, while removing the dam and draining the lake would cost $1.5 million. A citywide referendum Nov. 8 will allow voters to signal a preference between two hypothetical scenarios that involve keeping or removing the lake.

If the Burlington City Council ultimately decides to save Echo Lake, the riparian issue likely will become moot, as the 70 acres of real estate will remain submerged. If the city chooses to drain Echo Lake, the land could become a hot product.

Travis Schroeder, a waterways and wetland field supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said if no private property owners can show clear title to the lake bed, it probably would become public land owned by the city.

Schroeder said he has seen scenarios where ownership created difficult and complex disagreements among parties.

“Anytime you’re near water,” he said, “that is a contentious issue.”

Wisconsin state law has long established that lakes and rivers belong to the public, and that everyone should have access to them and be able to use them for fishing, boating or swimming. The land beneath lakes and rivers is generally regarded as state-owned, if there is no clear private ownership.

But when a body of water is manmade, like Echo Lake, the issues can become murky and complicated.

Eric Olson, director of Extension Lakes, an outreach of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, compared a manmade lake to a serious flood that overtakes homes or other private property. Just like when floodwaters recede, if a lake is removed, the property underneath remains owned by whoever owned it at the outset, Olson said.

If a lake has existed as long as Echo Lake has, Olson said, determining the original ownership and how that relates to today’s landowners is not always easy.

“It can get ugly,” he said.

About six residential properties stand on the northern shore of Echo Lake along Grove Street and Honey Lake Road, some in the Town of Burlington. One of them belongs to A.J. Schkeryantz, an outspoken opponent of removing Echo Lake, who served on a steering committee that worked with city consultants on the issue.

The consultants have drafted one option of redirecting a restored White River toward the northern shore in a dramatic S-shaped curve, partly so that Schkeryantz and his neighbors can maintain some semblance of waterfront property, if the lake is removed.

The S-shaped river alignment would cost an extra estimated $2 million, according to city estimates.

The city also is forecasting a budget of $100,000 for legal services if the lake is drained.

Another eight or so residential properties stand along the lake’s southern shore on Chestnut Street in the city.

Real estate records maintained by Racine County show that none of the residential lots overlooking Echo Lake are larger than two acres and many are as small as one-third of an acre.

Jill Niesen, deputy recorder of deeds for Racine County, said the county’s vast repository of records describes real estate sales and other transactions going back as far as the 1800s, in some cases.

Nisen said determining if any of today’s lakefront properties included a piece of Echo Lake before the lake was created would require a painstaking process of examining every transaction over 175 years that involved any part of each parcel.

“Can it be done? Yes,” she said. “It may take you back — I don’t know — to where it started.”