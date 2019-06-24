RACINE COUNTY — Dental records that would positively identify the two truck drivers who died in Wednesday’s fiery, multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 were still awaited as of Monday morning.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said the identities of the two semitrailer drivers are likely known, but he was waiting for dental records to make certain before releasing the names.
The Journal Times has contacted Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling regarding any update on the incident that may be available as well as the condition of those who were injured in the crash, but none was available.
The series of crashes on I-94 late Wednesday morning caused the two deaths, reportedly other serious injuries and multiple incinerated vehicles, and shut down the Interstate and both frontage roads in both directions well into that night.
The incident began along I-94, north of Highway 20 at the Kraut Road/50th Road overpass. According to Schmaling, a semitrailer was southbound near 50th Road when the driver made a lane change, hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and hit the Interstate median wall, shoving it into the northbound lanes.
Then, three additional vehicles in the I-94 northbound lanes crashed into one another and the median, Schmaling said.
After that, a second semitrailer traveling northbound reportedly saw the three crashed vehicles and median and veered off the road and over the side rail near Kraut Road. That semitrailer crashed and burst into flames.
Schmaling said because of gridlock on I-94 after the crash, first responders had difficulty getting to patients.
Numerous police and fire/rescue agencies responded and assisted with the aftermath.
The next day brought a three-vehicle accident in southern Milwaukee County involving a tractor-trailer pulling a car hauler, an SUV and a car. That crash blocked all three northbound lanes while the vehicles were being removed, said Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz. It was not a fatal crash, and Pyritz was not aware of any injuries.
Pyritz said the stretch of I-94 being widened to two lanes is averaging slightly fewer than two crashes daily. Last year, when only two lanes were open in each direction, the average was a little more than two per day.
Speed limit question
Pyritz was asked whether the DOT is or would consider reducing the 60 mph speed limit through the construction zone. But he said that has its own risks.
The standard practice is to drop the speed limit by 10 mph through a road construction zone, he said. The danger in cutting it further is that some people will drive as fast as they want to through the zone, and that increases the differential between the law-abiding drivers and the speeders, Pyritz explained.
“There would still be people driving 80 to 85 mph,” he said. If someone else is driving 50 mph, “that’s a 35 mph overtake,” Pyritz said. “That’s crazy quick. That causes a very hazardous situation.”
“It also leads to excessive tailgating by the speeders and also road rage,” he continued. “There’s no perfect answer, so you have to strike a balance.”
“We need people to drive the limit and not to tailgate,” Pyritz commented. “If those things would happen, I would expect a huge dropping down of incidents to virtually zero.”