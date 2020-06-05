IDs released of Victims in four vehicle fatalities over last week ages 21 to 53

RACINE COUNTY — This past week from last Wednesday May 27 through this week Wednesday, four people in Racine County have died from vehicle-related crashes.
On Friday, officials released the names of the four victims, who range in ages from 21 to 53.
- Michael Hansen of the Franksville area of Caledonia died Wednesday after a car vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of Fancher Road (Highway H) and Luanne Drive. The 53-year-old man riding the bike was wearing a helmet, but suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene, according to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police.
- Last Friday, May 29, Ramon Echeverria Loza, 25, of Milwaukee, was working on Interstate 94, cleaning up debris, later reported to be a turtle, when he was struck by a passing semitrailer. The semitrailer and its driver were later located in Fond du Lac County. No additional information has been released about that driver.
- On Wednesday, May 27, Steven Holub, 33, of Racine, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed after a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street at about 9:14 p.m.
- That same night, Juwann Simmons, 21, of Racine, also died after another driver left the roadway and struck a tree in the 3700 block of Osborne Boulevard, at the curve between Poe and Byron avenues. It occurred at about 10:45 p.m. May 27.
