IDs released of Victims in four vehicle fatalities over last week ages 21 to 53
alert top story

IDs released of Victims in four vehicle fatalities over last week ages 21 to 53

Flowers for Steven

Flowers sat at the corner of Washington Avenue and 10th Street on Friday, following the May 27 death of Steven Holub, 33 of Racine. 

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE COUNTY — This past week from last Wednesday May 27 through this week Wednesday, four people in Racine County have died from vehicle-related crashes.

On Friday, officials released the names of the four victims, who range in ages from 21 to 53.

  • Michael Hansen of the Franksville area of Caledonia died Wednesday after a car vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of Fancher Road (Highway H) and Luanne Drive. The 53-year-old man riding the bike was wearing a helmet, but suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene, according to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police.
  • Last Friday, May 29, Ramon Echeverria Loza, 25, of Milwaukee, was working on Interstate 94, cleaning up debris, later reported to be a turtle, when he was struck by a passing semitrailer. The semitrailer and its driver were later located in Fond du Lac County. No additional information has been released about that driver.
  • On Wednesday, May 27, Steven Holub, 33, of Racine, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed after a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street at about 9:14 p.m.
  • That same night, Juwann Simmons, 21, of Racine, also died after another driver left the roadway and struck a tree in the 3700 block of Osborne Boulevard, at the curve between Poe and Byron avenues. It occurred at about 10:45 p.m. May 27.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

