ID released of motorcyclist killed in accident with vehicle

RACINE — The operator of a motorcycle that died Sunday after a collision with a vehicle on Douglas Avenue has been identified as George Kopulos, according to the Racine County Medical Examiner.

He was 73 and from Mount Pleasant.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the entrance to the Pump and Pantry at 1826 Douglas Ave. Based on the positioning of the vehicles, it appeared the silver Toyota was in the northbound lane turning left into the Pump and Pantry when it collided with the motorcycle, which was headed southbound.

Officials stated that at least one person had been transported with injuries but did not specify how many and whether those individuals had been in the car or on the motorcycle.

