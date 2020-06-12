You are the owner of this article.
ID of June 6 Racine fire victim released, county looking for help finding relatives
ID of June 6 Racine fire victim released, county looking for help finding relatives

060720-NWS-FATAL-FIRE

Heavy damage was seen to the roof and one side of a home on the 1300 block of Rapids Drive on June 6, about 12 hours after a man died inside the home. The Racine County medical examiner is seeking the public's help in finding relatives of Joseph Hahn, the man who died in the fire.

 ADAM ROGAN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

The Racine County medical examiner is seeking the public’s help in finding relatives of Joseph Hahn, the man who died in a fire last weekend on Rapids Drive.

After unsuccessfully finding a relative for the man who died in the 1327 Rapids Drive fire, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne released the name of the fire victim on Friday.

The man has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph Hahn, Payne said.

If anyone has any information about his family, they are asked to call the Racine County Medical Examiner’s office at 262-636-3303.

Racine firefighters responded to the blaze at about 3 a.m. on June 6. Fire officials called the blaze stubborn and that it caused an estimated $45,000 in damage.

Hahn was discovered in the home, where he had succumbed to fire-related injuries. The origin of the fire was determined to be the kitchen. But the cause of the fire has not been released.

