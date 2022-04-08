Iconic Nelson's sign comes home

RACINE — For Jim Mercier and others who grew up in Racine, Nelson’s Variety Store represented a place where it was just great to be a kid.

He remembers the toy soldiers, and cap guns, and “anything a little boy would love … and girls, probably the same thing.”

“Everything just said: This is the place to be for kids,” he said. “Everyone just loved going.”

Many were sad at the closing of Nelson’s Variety Store, 3223 Washington Ave., in 2017 after more than 70 years in business. The disappointment was deepened when the iconic West Racine sign was sold to a collector from Waukesha.

And so the Nelson’s sign left Racine — for a time.

Mercier brought it home.

The sign now makes its home as part of the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit located within the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

Mercier said there has been a lot of excitement over the return of the sign to its hometown.

There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. The Nelson’s sign will be on display along with many other items from Racine’s past.

Memorabilia

Mercier has been collecting Racine memorabilia for more than 40 years. He described himself as someone who loves the history of the community and collecting pieces from its past.

He explained Racine had a number of dime stores; there were four of them Downtown at one time. Nelson’s opened for business in 1940 and closed in 2017. At one time, it had two locations.

The sign was from the Washington Avenue store in West Racine, except it ended up in Waukesha.

Then, about two months ago, the sign appeared on an auction site along with a picture; however, the description was wrong.

It described the sign as being from an old Kenosha jewelry store, but Mercier recognized the sign and called a buddy — another Racine historian — who confirmed the sign was from the variety store.

“I thought, well, I just have to get it back,” Mercier said. He put in a $1,500 bid toward the online auction. “I was kind of nervous for four weeks because I wanted it back here.”

On the day of the action, the bids went from $200, to $300, to $400 and up at a quick pace until it reached $1,300 and stopped for a while. Then the bid “zoomed up to $1,400,” Mercier said.

“I thought it would be a matter of seconds and it would be gone, but it held,” he said.

The old Nelson’s sign, the one that represented so many happy memories, was his.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he added.

The other signs being sold that day at auction were going for thousands of dollars, but they had often widely-recognizable names attached to beer or gasoline companies.

Moving

Of course, now he had to get the sign back to Racine and up to the second floor of the Racine Business Center where the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit lives.

This was no small matter. The porcelain sign weighs more than 600 pounds and is 14 feet long.

The sign was brought to Racine on a flatbed truck and moved from the truck to a cart with a forklift. After that, it had to be pushed into the building.

Fortunately, the elevator was able to accommodate the cart. However, to get the sign into place at the exhibit took a number of strong men.

It is now positioned in place with a number of shopping baskets locals will remember from the Nelson’s Variety Store.

Exhibit

The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a partnership between Mercier and Emily Montgomery, whose family owns the building.

He explained Montgomery had long wanted a museum to display the items produced in the building during its industrial period, and Mercier wanted a space to display the many pieces of Racine memorabilia he had collected over the years.

The building was built in 1865 and became the Racine Wagon & Carriage Company in the 1870s. As the popularity of the automobile swept the nation, there was a decreased need for buggies, wagons, and sleighs.

The building then operated as the Racine Industrial Plant, where many companies started out before moving on to larger facilities, making the building one of the first “business incubators” in the country, Mercier said.

The exhibit includes many items from those days, most of them belonging to Mercier, including a buggy and sleigh made in the building when it was still the Racine Wagon & Carriage Company.

