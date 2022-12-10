 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured topical

Ice sculptors battle less-than-icy conditions in Burlington championship event

  • 0
Edwin Monfero carves an ice sculpture in state championship event in Burlington

Edwin Monfero of Racine catches a face-full of shavings Saturday while working on his ice sculpture during the 2022 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship, held in Burlington as part of the Burlington Ice Festival.

 Scott Williams

BURLINGTON — Ice sculptors braved rugged conditions Saturday to compete for top honors in a state championship during the Burlington Ice Festival.

Warm temperatures and occasional rain showers challenged the 14 competitors during the 2022 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship, held in Burlington’s Wehmhoff Square Park.

Joshua Jakubowski, the defending championship from last year, said climate change increasingly poses a challenge for events that involve carving 300-pound blocks of ice into works of art.

Defending champion Joshua Jakubowski at work at Burlington Ice Festival

Defending champion Joshua Jakubowski of Juneau chips away Saturday at his creation during the 2022 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship, held in Burlington as part of the Burlington Ice Festival. 
Spectators Christine Coleman and her son John watch ice sculptors

Ice sculptor Jim Malkowski, left, is hard at work Saturday while spectators John Coleman, center, and his mother, Christine Coleman, pause to watch during the 2022 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship at Burlington's Wehmhoff Square Park. 

Some entries in Burlington last year wilted and collapsed from unseasonably warm temperatures before the event was completed, Jakubowski said.

“That’s the name of the game nowadays with the climate,” he said.

People are also reading…

Competitors nevertheless brought creativity and determination to Saturday’s championship, in which a top prize of $1,000 was up for grabs for the ice sculpture judged to be best.

Racing to stay ahead of the weather, sculptors worked to complete their creations of ice-carved images of the Grinch, a fireplace, a peacock, a giraffe and other scenes. The judging was scheduled to take place later in the afternoon.

Spectators watched the sculptors work and also enjoyed an outdoor Kris Kringle Market, which was a new feature of the Burlington Ice Festival this year. The festival continues Sunday with the ice carvings on display and horse-drawn wagon rides available.

Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with still plenty of uncertainty whether a breakthrough can be made toward reaching a substantial deal on combating climate change. Tens of thousands of delegates from nearly 200 countries are in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The U.N.'s top climate official appealed for constructive diplomacy to match the high-flying rhetoric heard during the opening days of the talks. A key theme at COP27 is a call for wealthy industrialized nations that contributed the most to global warming to do more to help developing nations. Their demands include compensation for loss and damage from extreme floods, storms and other effects of climate change suffered by developing countries. Poorer, vulnerable nations also want financing to help them shift to clean energy and for projects to adapt to global warming. The talks are due to wrap up on Friday but could extend into the weekend if negotiators need more time to reach an agreement.

Fred Raasch, president of Winter Fun USA, the Milwaukee-based organizer of the ice carving championship, said his group fields many requests from ice sculptors to join the yearly event in Burlington.

Raasch said the prestigious championship is popular among competitors, not only because of the prize money but also because the Burlington venue is fun and exciting.

Many carvers return to Burlington year after year.

“They love coming back,” he said. “They just love it.”

The cash prizes also include $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

Burlington city officials work with Winter Fun USA to create the 300-pound ice blocks and make other preparations for the championship.

The Kris Kringle Market held simultaneously in the Loop shopping district included vendors, a singing choir, a fire pit with s’mores, and a gingerbread house contest. Sunday’s schedule includes live reindeer and Santa in his chalet at Wehmhoff Square Park.

Ice sculptors said the imperfect weather conditions were not spoiling their fun.

Donna Bartelson warms her hands at a fire during the Burlington Ice Festival

Donna Bartelson pauses to warm up Saturday during the Burlington Ice Festival, which includes a new outdoor Kris Kringle Market in the Loop shopping district. 

Competitor Krista Gustafson said temperatures around 40 degrees were making it difficult to complete her giraffe-shaped creation. Gustafson, however, she enjoyed working alongside the other talented artists at the event.

“All the time — Mother Nature,” Gustafson said. “She tends to have her own plan.”

Mindful of last year’s sunny and warm conditions, some competitors erected portable tents to guard their sculptures and try capturing cold air.

Kate Rambo-Fons, a competitor from Milwaukee, was competing in her third Burlington championship. Rambo-Fons carved a fireplace scene in hopes of capturing the holiday spirit in a way that would please spectators.

Competitors bring their best efforts to Burlington for the state championship, Rambo-Fons said.

“This is a little bit of prestige event,” she said. “It’s a privilege to be invited.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News