Ice sculptors battle less-than-icy conditions in Burlington championship event

BURLINGTON — Ice sculptors braved rugged conditions Saturday to compete for top honors in a state championship during the Burlington Ice Festival.

Warm temperatures and occasional rain showers challenged the 14 competitors during the 2022 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship, held in Burlington’s Wehmhoff Square Park.

Joshua Jakubowski, the defending championship from last year, said climate change increasingly poses a challenge for events that involve carving 300-pound blocks of ice into works of art.

Some entries in Burlington last year wilted and collapsed from unseasonably warm temperatures before the event was completed, Jakubowski said.

“That’s the name of the game nowadays with the climate,” he said.

Competitors nevertheless brought creativity and determination to Saturday’s championship, in which a top prize of $1,000 was up for grabs for the ice sculpture judged to be best.

Racing to stay ahead of the weather, sculptors worked to complete their creations of ice-carved images of the Grinch, a fireplace, a peacock, a giraffe and other scenes. The judging was scheduled to take place later in the afternoon.

Spectators watched the sculptors work and also enjoyed an outdoor Kris Kringle Market, which was a new feature of the Burlington Ice Festival this year. The festival continues Sunday with the ice carvings on display and horse-drawn wagon rides available.

Fred Raasch, president of Winter Fun USA, the Milwaukee-based organizer of the ice carving championship, said his group fields many requests from ice sculptors to join the yearly event in Burlington.

Raasch said the prestigious championship is popular among competitors, not only because of the prize money but also because the Burlington venue is fun and exciting.

Many carvers return to Burlington year after year.

“They love coming back,” he said. “They just love it.”

The cash prizes also include $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

Burlington city officials work with Winter Fun USA to create the 300-pound ice blocks and make other preparations for the championship.

The Kris Kringle Market held simultaneously in the Loop shopping district included vendors, a singing choir, a fire pit with s’mores, and a gingerbread house contest. Sunday’s schedule includes live reindeer and Santa in his chalet at Wehmhoff Square Park.

Ice sculptors said the imperfect weather conditions were not spoiling their fun.

Competitor Krista Gustafson said temperatures around 40 degrees were making it difficult to complete her giraffe-shaped creation. Gustafson, however, she enjoyed working alongside the other talented artists at the event.

“All the time — Mother Nature,” Gustafson said. “She tends to have her own plan.”

Mindful of last year’s sunny and warm conditions, some competitors erected portable tents to guard their sculptures and try capturing cold air.

Kate Rambo-Fons, a competitor from Milwaukee, was competing in her third Burlington championship. Rambo-Fons carved a fireplace scene in hopes of capturing the holiday spirit in a way that would please spectators.

Competitors bring their best efforts to Burlington for the state championship, Rambo-Fons said.

“This is a little bit of prestige event,” she said. “It’s a privilege to be invited.”

Ice sculptors compete Saturday for state championship during Burlington festival, in photos Defending champion Joshua Jakubowski at work at Burlington Ice Festival Donna Bartelson warms her hands at a fire during the Burlington Ice Festival Competitor Jim Malkowski works on his Grinch-themed ice sculpture in Burlington Mike Austin of Burlington works on his entry in state ice sculpting championship Ice carver Kate Rambo-Fons gathers a crowd while working at Burlington event Sign stretched across Pine Street in Downtown Burlington for 2022 ice festival Gingerbread houses lined up for contest during the Burlington Ice Festival Edwin Monfero carves an ice sculpture in state championship event in Burlington Ice sculptor Dan Ingebrigtson battles the elements during Burlington championship event Competitor Krista Gustafson carves a giraffe head at ice festival in Burlington Burlington High School choir performs in Kris Kringle Market during ice festival Phyllis Hartwick looks over gingerbread house contest entries in Burlington ice festival Spectators Christine Coleman and her son John watch ice sculptors Ice sculptor Kate Rambo-Fons shown through her block of ice in Burlington