BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington is gearing up for a full weekend of icy fun that includes ice sculpting, husky hugging, horse and wagon rides and more.
The Burlington Ice Festival, centered at Wehmhoff Square, 355 Pine St., is scheduled for Dec. 15 and 16 this year. And the city will host the first Wisconsin state ice-sculpting competition.
Mike Austin, who organized the chocolate-sculpting contests at ChocolateFest and Ice Festival sculpting in previous years, has recruited 11 sculptors from across the state to compete in Burlington. Austin’s team has won state and national snow- and ice-sculpting competitions including the 2017 National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva.
“I know most of these artists who are coming out,” said Austin. “I’m confident we have the very best artists to create for us. I anticipate excellent, excellent work.”
The blocks of ice will be 10 inches long, 20 inches deep and 40 inches high. But Austin said they can alter the dimensions as much as they want, for example by cutting and stacking the blocks.
Judging begins at 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced that Sunday. Both Dec. 15 and 16 evenings, the sculptures will be lit from below.
“It really helps them pop and glow in the dark,” said Austin.
Full weekend of fun
If ice sculpture is not your thing, according to the city’s website, the weekend is chock-full of activities for all ages.
Santa will in the chalet, and horses will be pulling wagons through downtown all weekend.
Saturday’s events include a cookie walk, bonfires with s’mores, reindeer in the park, carolers, and arts and crafts for kids at Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
Sunday will include bloody marys and mimosas at Bubba’s Brickyard, 217 Pine St., and entertainment at Mercantile Hall, 425 Pine St. The business will host sled dogs from Door County in a display where people can “hug a husky.”
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the community has stepped up with financial and volunteer support to make the event a success.
“Its just been a really community (type) event,” said Hefty.
