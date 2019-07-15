At a Glance

The event, the Wisconsin Ice Experience, is proposed to run from early to mid-November through early to mid-March 2020. It is planned to be held at the vacant 4.8 acre lot that the House of Harley-Davidson purchased last August with the intention of building an expanded dealership to replace its existing one on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant. The lot is directly south of Art Below Zero’s current location, 2638 N. Sylvania Ave.