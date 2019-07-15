YORKVILLE — An apparent delay in the planned construction of a new $5 million House of Harley-Davidson dealership, along North Sylvania Avenue just north of 50th Road, could provide a space for a temporary ice-art attraction from Art Below Zero, the Yorkville-based ice-sculpting company.
The event, the Wisconsin Ice Experience, is proposed to run from early to mid-November through early to mid-March 2020. It is planned to be held at the vacant 4.8-acre lot that the House of Harley-Davidson purchased last August with the intention of building an expanded dealership to replace its existing one on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant. The lot is directly south of Art Below Zero’s current location, 2638 N. Sylvania Ave.
A 40-foot by 60-foot tent, with beverages, music and merchandise would be attached to a 1,200-square-foot freezer filled with an ice bar, ice tables, ice games, photo opportunities and 3D sculptures, according to the event application filed with the Village of Yorkville. Live ice-sculpting demonstrations are a possibility as well, the application says.
Art Below Zero expects 60 guests per hour, or 600 guests per day, at the attraction, which would be open noon-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday; the application says the attraction would require three to five part-time seasonal employees.
Art Below Zero representatives declined to offer details beyond what was included in the application.
House of Harley-Davidson owner Jeff Binkert said in January that the new building was expected to break ground in the spring, with a targeted opening date of January 2020. On Tuesday, Binkert confirmed crews had not yet broken ground and that House of Harley-Davidson is allowing Art Below Zero to run the event there in the meantime, but declined to offer any more details.
“It’s in the process,” Binkert said. “We’re not really commenting on that. We’re in the process.”
Yorkville Village Clerk Michael McKinney said in an email last week that he had not heard of any plans to cancel the proposed dealership project, classifying it as “in a holding pattern.” Art Below Zero’s event application says that the lot will not be built on until spring 2020.
