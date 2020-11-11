'I wouldn't categorize it as anything catastrophic': Tuesday storm yields no severe damage in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The storm Tuesday seemed to affect the western side of the county the most, but no reported damage was severe.
Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department reported a few wires down in the Town of Norway, but no fires.
City of Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said the area experienced some impact from high winds, including downed trees and scattered tree limbs. Some leaves clogged storm sewer systems, but crews opened the drains back up, Riggs said.
“I wouldn’t categorize it as anything catastrophic,” he said.
One large tree was down on Pine Street, causing the road to close until the tree was cleared. It also took out electric service in a nearby home.
“That was the biggest impact we had,” Riggs said. “Besides that, it was nothing major.”
Alison Trouy, media relations with We Energies said around 9 p.m. last night, there were 20,000 We Energies customers in the Racine, Burlington and Kenosha areas of Wisconsin without power.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, only about 100 customers were without power in Racine County.
Tichigan
Support Local Journalism
Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department reported nine trees and wires down. There were no major incidents beyond that, said Jesse Bloomberg, vice president of Tichigan Fire.
“We had all our trucks out and the majority of our personnel out to assist,” Bloomberg said. The department also worked side-by-side with Rochester and Waterford fire departments.
“Thank you to Racine County dispatch for doing their jobs efficiently and so we can do our jobs quickly,” Bloomberg said.
Waterford
The Village of Waterford Fire Department reported some fire alarms that went off but there weren’t any structure fires as a result of the weather, said Tom Nehring, assistant fire chief of operations division.
There were some arching and sparking of wires by Whitford Park, 625 S. 1st St., but no fires in the village.
Nehring said he didn’t know of any trees down.
“The county was very busy dealing with the weather,” Nehring said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.