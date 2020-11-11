'I wouldn't categorize it as anything catastrophic': Tuesday storm yields no severe damage in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The storm Tuesday seemed to affect the western side of the county the most, but no reported damage was severe.

Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department reported a few wires down in the Town of Norway, but no fires.

City of Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said the area experienced some impact from high winds, including downed trees and scattered tree limbs. Some leaves clogged storm sewer systems, but crews opened the drains back up, Riggs said.

“I wouldn’t categorize it as anything catastrophic,” he said.

One large tree was down on Pine Street, causing the road to close until the tree was cleared. It also took out electric service in a nearby home.

“That was the biggest impact we had,” Riggs said. “Besides that, it was nothing major.”

Alison Trouy, media relations with We Energies said around 9 p.m. last night, there were 20,000 We Energies customers in the Racine, Burlington and Kenosha areas of Wisconsin without power.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, only about 100 customers were without power in Racine County.

Tichigan

