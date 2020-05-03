× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Like people around the world, Angela Boutwell watched and read the news about the novel coronavirus and took precaution.

Boutwell has asthma so she limited how often she went out. But she wasn't overly worried about contracting the virus.

"I thought about it but I never thought it would happen to me," she said.

Not only did she catch the virus, but if it hadn't been for her friends and family, she wouldn't have made to the emergency room in time.

"(The doctor) said, 'I’m so glad your daughter was so persistent because if you hadn’t come into this emergency room today, your family would have found you dead," Boutwell said.

Boutwell said that while she was laying in the hospital bed, she promised God that if she survived, she would tell everyone her story and to take the virus seriously.

"I’m a believer and I believe God blessed me to have life because I wanted to see my grandchildren grow up and I just love people. I wasn’t ready to go," she said. "I’m overjoyed because it could have gone another way and my family would be burying me like so many others."

Not just a cold

When Boutwell first started feeling sick in the beginning on March, she thought it was just a cold. Her sinuses were acting up and because of her asthma, bronchitis had set in.

But then in mid-March she went to the emergency room with the worst sore throat she'd experienced in her life.

"It was like pins and needles on the back of my tongue and the roof of my mouth," she said. "I couldn’t even swallow. I didn’t even want to eat or anything. Even when I wasn’t swallowing, that pain was stabbing in the back of my throat."

She was tested for COVID-19 and the test came back positive. Initially, her symptoms were mild enough that she was told to quarantine at home.

As her illness progressed, her body absorbed less and less oxygen. This was when her condition became potentially deadly because she wasn't thinking clearly enough to realize she needed to go to the hospital.

"I couldn’t think. The only thing I could do is get up and blunder myself to the bathroom," she said. "I was near death and I didn’t even know it."

One of Boutwell's close friends, Cora Williams, grew concerned: she knew Boutwell had contracted the virus and she couldn't get her on the phone. Williams contacted Boutwell's daughter, Angel Pitt, who works in health care and asked her to check up on Boutwell.

Pitt stopped by on a Sunday morning and brought a pulse oximeter, which measured that Boutwell's blood oxygen level was down to 63 — blood oxygen levels of 60 or below are a sign of hypoxia, a condition where there's not enough oxygen in the blood to sustain cells. Pitt told her to get dressed while she called an ambulance.

In the ER Boutwell learned that she contracted pneumonia in both her lungs.

"They showed me the X-ray; my lungs were really black," she said.

When she was first admitted, the doctor wanted to intubate her and put her on a ventilator. But the process, which involves being put into a medically-induced coma, scared her too much.

"They said, 'Call all your family, call all your loved ones,'" she said. "I called my daughter and said, 'I’m scared.'"

The doctor decided to wait and see if she could recover without a ventilator. She spent nine days in the hospital, feeling like "an elephant had its foot on my chest." She was finally released on April 6, the day before her birthday.

Road to recovery

For two weeks after she was released, she did not leave the house. She's been careful to do what the doctors recommended, especially resting and letting her body heal. Today, she's made a significant recovery.

"I’m feeling really good. I get a little tired and I can still tell my lungs are healing," she said. "When I go somewhere, I feel winded. When I go on a walk I have to stop somewhere, I have to stop and catch my breath."

She started going out for groceries about a week ago but still limits those trips and does a thorough cleaning afterwards. She's only had one visitor to her house.

"When my friend put his coat down I thought, 'OK, I’m going to need to spray that area with Lysol,'" she said.

In addition to allowing her body to heal, she is working through the trauma of surviving such a severe illness.

"Just to psychologically know that you have come that close to death," she said. "And not just that; I was so sick in the (intensive care unit). I didn’t know if I was going to live or die."

She said it's almost turned in a paranoia, a deep anxiety about not knowing who has the disease. She's also deeply concerned about the number of people she's seen at the grocery stores without masks on. So concerned, she's in the process of acquiring a few boxes of masks so she can give them away to anyone who needs one.

