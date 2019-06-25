At a Glance

According to previous reports by Racine and Mount Pleasant police, Ty' Rese West, 18, was riding a bike and was stopped just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15 in the area of the 2500 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant for not having a light on the bike.

West reportedly fled from Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese on foot and a struggle ensued.

Giese used verbal commands and deployed electronic control devices unsuccessfully before shooting West, according to the state Department of Justice. A handgun was recovered at the scene.