RACINE — Fourteen-year-old Kameron West stood in front of a crowd of nearly 100 people outside Racine Police Department headquarters on Tuesday night and held up a picture of his brother, Ty’ Rese West.
“Do you see this man right here?” Kameron West asked the crowd. “He was my only best friend.”
Overcome with emotion, Kameron West paused for a moment and gathered his thoughts.
“When I went to go see his body, man, that was something I’ll never do in my life again,” Kameron West said and then thanked the crowd for supporting the family.
Ty’ Rese West, 18, of Racine was shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese on June 15, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Sunday as part of its investigation into the incident.
According to reports by Racine and Mount Pleasant police, West was riding a bike and was stopped just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant for not having a light on the bike.
Police have said there had also been reports of thefts in the area and suspects in those cases were reported to be riding bikes.
West reportedly fled from Giese on foot and a struggle ensued.
Giese then used verbal commands and deployed electronic control devices unsuccessfully before shooting West, according to the DOJ. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Family disputes details released
Protesters on Tuesday assembled at about 6 p.m. Tuesday near Tino’s Carry Out, 1100 Washington Ave., then marched to the Racine Police Department calling for “justice for Ty’ Rese.”
Racine police are assisting in the investigation.
At the march, Paul Strouse, a Milwaukee-based attorney for the West family, disputed some of the details that have been released by police.
Strouse conceded that according to state law, anytime a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting, the investigation is automatically handled by the DOJ and then the evidence is turned over to the local district attorney to decide if charges should be filed.
But Strouse said there is nothing stopping law enforcement from releasing evidence, and went so far as to say that, in his opinion, some of the information that has been released is not accurate.
“(Law enforcement has been) releasing misinformation such as: he (West) was shooting at one time; uncooperativeness; he might have been a suspect in burglaries in the area. There’s just been a lot of misinformation,” Strouse said.
Strouse said his office requested reports, statements, audio and video recordings from the investigation.
“And we’ve received no response, we’ve been stonewalled,” Strouse said. “It’s starting to smell like a cover-up.”
Monique West, mother of Ty’ Rese, spoke about the pain she has been feeling since losing her son.
“It is so hard; it is so hard,” Monique West said. “They’re demonizing my son and I know for a fact that my son isn’t going to shoot at any police. My son is going to run. That’s what he did, he ran because he was scared.”
Although autopsy results have not been released, Monique West and others have said that Ty’ Rese West was shot multiple times, including twice in the head.
“Y’all have to explain to me why you shot my son, period,” Monique West said. “Especially in his head. And I want justice. I want to know why.”