'I want this fixed': Voters who requested absentee ballots that never arrived share their stories

RACINE COUNTY — Margaret Cavan had been told all week that she would have until the April 13 to vote. The 59-year-old Mount Pleasant resident had requested her absentee ballot via MyVote.Wi.Gov on March 30, more than a week before the election.
“I was told: You have until the 13th. Don’t worry,” Cavan said.
But the ballot never showed up in Cavan’s mailbox, even though the Mount Pleasant Clerk’s Office told her it had been mailed on March 31. And then Monday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled a federal judge’s decision that had been statewide followed for a week, declaring that absentee voters had to get their ballots turned in on Tuesday the seventh, not the 13th.
“My vote might not be counted. I don’t know how I’m going to vote,” she fretted while speaking with The Journal Times over the phone Monday evening.
More than 1.28 million people requested absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s spring 2020 election, a record six times greater than the state’s prior record. Many of the new mail-in voters did so because they wanted to avoid polling places due to COVID-19, as advised by state health officials.
Most people who requested absentee ballots during Wisconsin’s record-breaking spring election received their ballot within a matter of days. But many never received a ballot at all.
As of Monday morning, 43,526 absentee ballots in Racine County had been requested, but 231 of them had not even been sent to voters yet and 25,487 ballots had been returned. That left 18,039 total ballots unaccounted for, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
It’s impossible to tell the exact scope of how many of those 18,039 ballots never actually got delivered to voters’ homes because of being lost in the mail or being delayed or some other error. But many of them never showed up by Election Day.
And this is not a Racine County-only problem. Of 1,282,762 ballots requested across the State of Wisconsin, 9,388 were not even sent to voters by Election Day. And of the 1,273,374 ballots that did get mailed, 408,624 still had not been received back clerk’s offices as of Tuesday morning, meaning each of those 408,624 ballots had less than 12 hours to get back to clerk’s offices to matter in the presidential primary, Wisconsin Supreme Court race, oodles of local elections and school board referendums.
Voters would have to get their ballots in the mail Tuesday, delivered to the post office before the end of the day, or delivered to a polling place before 8 p.m.
But if their ballot never arrived, they have two options: go to the poll or don't vote.
Clerk explains the situation
Everyone who requested a ballot in Mount Pleasant was sent one, according to Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen. But, she added that voters "should not be surprised" if the ballot didn't arrive in time for the election if they requested one as late as a week before Election Day.
"They don't process the mail locally anymore ... Mail does not take two days anymore. And that's unfortunate," Kohlhagen said.
Even with her staff consistently working overtime to process all of the requests, Kohlhagen said "It's out of our hands and up to the postmaster" to deliver the mail. "I don't know what else I could do."
'His vote is being suppressed'
Michelle Rainey's husband is in the hospital. He, a 54-year-old retired sheriff's deputy, doesn't have COVID-19, but his symptoms are similar. He's on a respirator at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The Raineys, who reside in Mount Pleasant, requested their ballots online two weeks but it never arrived. And Rainey has not left her home in three weeks. They are self-quarantining because, if her husband comes home, they don't want to risk getting him sick. She has not even been going to the grocery store, instead getting groceries delivered to minimize the risk to her husband when he comes home. But she has been checking her mailbox, and it's never contained her absentee ballot.
Rainey called Mount Pleasant Clerk's Office Tuesday morning to find out their options.
"Your only option is to vote in-person," Rainey was told.
"That's ridiculous," she said. "We have literally not left our house for three weeks. We don't want to make my husband any worse." Even if the ballots were to show up today, it would be almost impossible for Rainey to get it postmarked before the end of the day. And she isn't going to go to a polling place to cast her vote.
Her husband won't be voting at all from the hospital, considering the risk of breaking quarantine to bring him a ballot while he's in the hospital.
"His vote is being suppressed," Rainey said.
Vote in scrubs or not at all
Aeri Cooper is a Racine resident and a health care worker scheduled to work a 12-hour shift in the emergency room on Election Day, from 7 a.m., the time that polls open, until 7:30 p.m., half an hour before polls close. She requested her absentee ballot on Monday, March 30 — the same day as Cavan — but it never arrived.
“I could still vote in person,” Cooper said via text to The Journal Times Monday evening, but “My problem is I am a health care worker … The likelihood of me making it to the polls on time are slim to none. If I do I will be in my scrubs that I wore all day. The last thing I want to do is go to a public polling place with soiled scrubs on.”
By the time Cooper's shift ended Tuesday, The Journal Times had already gone to press.
'I want this fixed'
When Mary Ann Kehoe, 72, called a Journal Times reporter Tuesday afternoon, she quickly mentioned that she and her husband are independent voters and don't lean toward either major party.
Kehoe is a retired registered nurse and said that, regarding COVID-19, Wisconsin "is in an emergency."
Her husband, Don, 73, is immunocompromised and has serious lung problems. He has not left their Mount Pleasant home in almost a month.
Four weeks ago, they requested absentee ballots online. After about a week, Kehoe called Mount Pleasant Village Hall and was told that the clerk's office was facing a backlog of requests. Kehoe was assured that her request had been received and would be fulfilled.
Then on Monday, March 30, Kehoe called the clerk's office again. They finally realized that the request was never received. She then went in person to Village Hall, voted herself, and requested an absentee ballot for her husband. She was told it was in the mail the next day.
Her husband's ballot never showed up.
"He can't vote now," she said Tuesday afternoon. "I've never heard of a letter that took a week to get anywhere ... I'm upset. I'm angry. I'm convinced this is an attempt at voter suppression."
Kehoe expressed her discontentment with how the spring election was not extended to accommodate voters like her husband because of the pandemic. "We've made every effort ... I want this fixed, at least before the November election. That's what I really care about."
'Public health comes first'
Haley Kroes, a Racine native now living in Wauwatosa, said she requested her ballot in early March, “before everything shut down.” Her ballot never showed up, and the clerk never reached out if there was an issue with her request — like what had happened the first time she voted absentee during college.
“Honestly I’m not going to vote,” Kroes, 25, said. “Public health comes first.”
'Isn't worth the risk'
When Cara Bradshaw, a Mount Pleasant resident, checked her mailbox one last time Tuesday afternoon, she was again disappointed that her ballot had not been delivered.
"I'm not going to vote," she said. "It isn’t worth the risk to my safety."
Praying and voting
Deborah Hull is 68. She grew up in Racine and her kids and grandkids still live there, but they haven't seen each other in months because of COVID-19 concerns. Hull and her husband, 68, now live in Wyeville in Monroe County, between the Wisconsin Dells and La Crosse. They don't have internet access at their home and she said it was not possible for her to easily request absentee ballots.
“I'm going to vote shortly. I have a mask, Lysol wipes in hand,” she told The Journal Times Tuesday morning.
The Hulls both came down with colds “that felt like pneumonia” over the past week, but tested negative for COVID-19, she said. “We're very concerned with our immune systems already battling an awful cold that we can't afford to be near anyone who may be a carrier…
“I am afraid, but it's so important for my husband and I to vote ... (We are) praying we're making the right decision to vote.”
'So unnecessary'
Cavan waited in line to vote Tuesday. Her absentee ballot never showed up.
"Voting went fine," she said after her 10 minute wait at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, "but was so unnecessary."
