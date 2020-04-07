'I want this fixed': Voters who requested absentee ballots that never arrived share their stories

But if their ballot never arrived, they have two options: go to the poll or don't vote.

Clerk explains the situation

Everyone who requested a ballot in Mount Pleasant was sent one, according to Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen. But, she added that voters "should not be surprised" if the ballot didn't arrive in time for the election if they requested one as late as a week before Election Day.

"They don't process the mail locally anymore ... Mail does not take two days anymore. And that's unfortunate," Kohlhagen said.

Even with her staff consistently working overtime to process all of the requests, Kohlhagen said "It's out of our hands and up to the postmaster" to deliver the mail. "I don't know what else I could do."

'His vote is being suppressed'

Michelle Rainey's husband is in the hospital. He, a 54-year-old retired sheriff's deputy, doesn't have COVID-19, but his symptoms are similar. He's on a respirator at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.