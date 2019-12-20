'I want answers' fans say ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

STURTEVANT — If you didn’t have a Star Wars branded T-shirt Thursday night at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, you looked out of place.
The local premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” marks the end of the Skywalker Saga, the most recent installment in The Walt Disney Company's cash cow (this movie could become Disney’s seventh billion-dollar movie of 2019), the ninth episode in one of the most lucrative media franchises ever. The superlatives go on.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday night and until after 4 a.m., screens were filled with lightsaber duels and blaster battles at the Marcus. There will be than 60 showings of the movie at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., on Saturday and Sunday alone.
“I want answers,” said Laura Ahlgren of Racine before heading into the theater.
That search for answers is a quest shared by millions of other fans worldwide. Who are Rey’s parents? Is Darth Vader’s grandson, Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) going to side with the light or the dark? Will the meme-able Baby Yoda make an appearance? Is emperor Palpatine back from the grave? And will good triumph over evil again?
Lucas Condill had a similar (new) hope. “It’s the last one,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s going to make sense of everything.”
Condill came with his stepfather, Jason Fleury, each with a lightsaber in hand: dark-side red for Fleury, light-side green for Condill.
Tyler Thieme, 18, was as prepared as anyone for this movie. He even showed up dressed as Kylo Ren.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m a huge 'Star Wars' fan," he said. "I’ve seen everything, prequels, sequels, other movies, TV shows.”
With the massive turnout, Marcus Theatres staff prepared themselves ahead of time. They said no one would be allowed to carry replica guns (or “blasters” in 'Star Wars' lingo), but lightsabers got the OK. They made sure fans knew that ahead of time. Thieme had to take off his Kylo Ren mask inside the cinema, although he slipped it on to get his picture taken by a Journal Times photographer in front of one of several massive "Star Wars" posters in the lobby.
Barry Laabs of Kenosha was taking it more seriously. He’s been following this saga since he was a young boy.
“ ‘Star Wars’ was the first movie I ever saw in theaters,” he said with a hint of pride. “I was 6.”
Laabs said he would probably see “The Rise of Skywalker” again in theaters with friends or family, but he made sure to go alone for the premiere. He didn’t want to have to watch the saga end with his daughter asking him questions in the midst of a lightsaber battle.
“This is just for me,” he said before entering the theater, munching on popcorn and carrying an R2-D2 shaped cup. “No distractions.”
Other fans — like Lyndsay Knoell, who came to the movie with his 9-year-old daughter, Gretta, who arrived in costume as Rey (played by Daisy Ridley on the big screen) — are taking it less seriously.
“It’s just great fun,” Knoell said. “When I saw it in 1977 it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen. And I keep coming back.”