'I want answers' fans say ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

See the movie

There are more than 60 individual showings of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Saturday and Sunday combined at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave.

For showtimes at Marcus, call 262-884-9253 or go to marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/renaissance-cinema-sturtevant

For showtimes at Burlington's Plaza Theater 4, 448 Milwaukee Ave., call 262-763-6789 or go to plaza4.com