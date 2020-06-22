'I still live in this neighborhood': Racine area natives helped clean up Madison, Minneapolis

MADISON — Josh Meyer put out a fire in a garbage can. It wasn’t much, but it was a start to repairing his city.
Meyer grew up in Mount Pleasant, the son of a law enforcement officer and is studying law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On the night of May 29 and the early-morning hours of May 30, when property destruction peaked in Wisconsin’s capital city, Meyer watched it happen. As the night wound down, he played a small role in cleaning the streets.
He left his apartment late on the night of May 29 and walked the few blocks down to State Street. Along the way, he saw streets packed with protesters, smashed windows in building after building and numerous tipped-over flowerpots.
“It was just destruction, overwhelming destruction,” said Meyer, 26.
Meyer supports the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement — Meyer said he “really was upset with what happened to George Floyd” — but was disheartened to see his city sustaining such physical damage.
That night, he was one of the first to start helping with cleanup. When people came out with brooms, Meyer ran back to his apartment and returned with arms full of winter gloves, to protect their hands from the shattered glass, and garbage bags to pick up litter. When Meyer saw people boarding up windows of businesses along State Street, he helped hold up plywood. When a small fire started in a garbage can, Meyer got a water bottle and put it out before it could grow.
“I still live in this neighborhood. It’s important for me to have a community that’s safe to live in. There was so much broken glass and garbage,” Meyer said.
Jacob Lawson, a Racine native now living on the south side of Minneapolis after graduating from the University of Minnesota, intended to do something similar in the Twin Cities.
Like Meyer, Lawson, 23, supports the demonstrations and protests. But he was afraid to go out the first couple nights. It seemed too dangerous.
“I was not really taking part,” Lawson said. “At that time, it seemed like the protests were being overshadowed by all of the violence that was happening at night. We were glued to the news, staying up until like 2 or 3 a.m. each night.”
But Lawson also acknowledged the fear he had about joining the protests mirrors the fear that many people of color have when encountering law enforcement. According to Gallup polls from 2015-17 — years preceding the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor and several other names being chanted nationwide at ongoing demonstrations — only 30% of black Americans said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot of” confidence in police. In that same poll, 61% of white Americans said they had “some” or “a lot of” confidence in police.
Once Lawson “felt like the destruction was behind us” in Minneapolis, he and a neighbor bought some push brooms and headed to the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street right in the middle of the city’s Uptown and 1.5 miles away from where Floyd was killed in front of a Cup Foods by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Thousands have gathered day after day in the area to protests.
But when Lawson, his neighbor (who is a firefighter) and another friend arrived there at about noon that day, the streets were already mostly clean. “It was really crazy to see,” Lawson said, considering what the streets had looked like just 8 hours earlier on TV.
“There’s so many ways people can help,” Lawson said.
