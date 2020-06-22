'I still live in this neighborhood': Racine area natives helped clean up Madison, Minneapolis

“I still live in this neighborhood. It’s important for me to have a community that’s safe to live in. There was so much broken glass and garbage,” Meyer said.

Jacob Lawson, a Racine native now living on the south side of Minneapolis after graduating from the University of Minnesota, intended to do something similar in the Twin Cities.

Like Meyer, Lawson, 23, supports the demonstrations and protests. But he was afraid to go out the first couple nights. It seemed too dangerous.

“I was not really taking part,” Lawson said. “At that time, it seemed like the protests were being overshadowed by all of the violence that was happening at night. We were glued to the news, staying up until like 2 or 3 a.m. each night.”

But Lawson also acknowledged the fear he had about joining the protests mirrors the fear that many people of color have when encountering law enforcement. According to Gallup polls from 2015-17 — years preceding the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor and several other names being chanted nationwide at ongoing demonstrations — only 30% of black Americans said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot of” confidence in police. In that same poll, 61% of white Americans said they had “some” or “a lot of” confidence in police.