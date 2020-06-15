"I miss my baby's smile": Hear what Ty'Rese West's mom has to say about her son one year after his death

RACINE — Ty’Rese West was supposed to be at home the night he died. He had snuck out to be with friends. The 18-year-old had a penchant for driving his mother up the wall.
Now, one year since his death, Monique West misses how much of a pest her “mama’s boy” could sometimes be. She misses him calling her for deliveries of peanut butter cookies at all hours of the day. She misses him blasting way-too-loud music from his bedroom. She misses her own mother coming to Ty’Rese’s side, even when Ty’Rese was in the wrong — Monique said he was even more of a grandma’s boy than a mama’s boy.
She misses her oldest son’s smile.
He died one year ago today, on June 15, 2019.
Ty’Rese had been fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police officer along Racine Street, just north of Durand Avenue, when he was shot. The officer reported he was trying to stop West for riding a bicycle without a light on it after 1 a.m. When West ran, the officer gave chase.
There’s no body-camera footage of the incident. But the Mount Pleasant Police Department said that Ty’Rese had a gun. While running, West tripped and fell after appearing to toss the gun away, according to the officer, who then caught up and held the 18-year-old to the ground with his foot. The officer reported that Ty’Rese was struggling and reaching for the dropped firearm; his family still believes the gun was planted, a claim local law enforcement has denied. No fingerprint evidence was ever presented definitively showing Ty’Rese’ had touched the gun.
After a Racine Police Department investigation, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that the officer acted in self-defense in the shooting, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun as the officer was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.
Audio of the incident shows a voice saying “OK” moments before Ty’Rese was shot twice in the head.
“It’s been tough … it still feels unreal,” Monique said.
The West family is convinced that voice saying “OK” is Ty’Rese’s and that he was complying with the officer’s orders.
Civil litigation enacted
The Wests have filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. They hope that someday the officer involved will be charged. For the moment, Monique said the lawsuit has “stalled.”
Regardless of the courts and the Legislature, Ty’Rese’s loved ones want his name to be remembered.
“This is the legend he left behind, his name,” Monique said.
At protests in Racine since the death of George Floyd, Ty’Rese’s name has been yelled along with Floyd’s and other people of color who died at the hands of police.
Monique has a “meditation room” in the front of her home on Linden Avenue. It’s filled with photos of her son, his football helmet and artwork devoted to him. She’s been spending more time in that room over the past few weeks as the one-year anniversary of her son’s death draws nearer.
“I just sit here and start crying.” She repeats his name over and over. It calms her down, she says.
Ty’Rese’s name and the name of Donte Shannon, who was killed after running from two Racine Police officers on Jan. 17, 2018, have been chalked onto Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis, blocks from where George Floyd died in police custody. That street now holds dozens of names, names of people killed by law enforcement officers.
Fear of police
West and Tumina Ransom, one of Monique’s closest friends and the mother of Ty’Rese’s girlfriend, say they make sure to teach their kids not to run from police, as it often does not end well.
But the fear of police remains real for their kids, especially after Ty’Rese died. It’s a similar fear felt by many young people of color in the U.S. Black Americans were three times as worried about being the victim of police using deadly force than white Americans, according to a 2019 boll by YouGov, a research data and analytics company.
“These kids are scared of police,” Ransom said. “We want them to not run from police, but the police have got to do better.”
Ransom knows that one of her sons will always run from police. There’s no teaching him otherwise. He had a bad experience with a police officer while in high school, claiming he got beaten up. After that happened, his trust in police is shattered.
It’s a similar situation with Ty’Rese. Monique says that “He was always a runner.” When he played football, he earned the nickname Jitterbug. That’s why it’s hard for her to believe her son would have even considered pulling a gun on a police officer.
Monique still wants to build bridges. A Racine Police officer dropped off a donation of books at her house last week for Monique’s youngest daughter, and he asked if the family needed anything else.
“All police officers are not bad officers,” Monique said. “The bad ones make it so hard for the good ones.”
Now, Monique and Ransom hope the nationwide protests can “open up eyes” of people who haven’t been able to acknowledge the divide between black and white people in America.
Monique said, with a smile on her face while sitting in her meditation room on Friday, “This ain’t nothing but God’s work.”
Hundreds demonstrate outside courthouse as they await decision on West shooting
At least 300 demonstrators stood outside the Racine County Courthouse, holding signs and yelling chants, as they awaited the district attorney's decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Photos by Christina Lieffring and Adam Rogan.
Father of the deceased
Young and not-as-young demonstrators
Keeping watch
Looking up at the courthouse, Racine County's tallest building
Michael Burmeister
Joining in
Boy chants and yells
Waiting on the DA's decision
TV crews
Calling out Hanson
Outside the courthouse
Waleed Ahmad
