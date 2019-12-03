‘I’m still 262’ Caron Butler says during Holiday Train visit: 'This is what it's all about'

CALEDONIA — “I’m still 262,” Caron Butler said with a laugh while chatting with a fan and sipping hot chocolate Monday night.

The Racine native and former NBA All-Star was in town for a couple hours on Monday after flying in from Los Angeles.

At 7 p.m. he boarded a bus loaded with more than a dozen local kids at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, located on the Racine street recently renamed for Butler. They headed to Caledonia, where Butler accepted a $3,000 check on behalf of the Racine County Food Bank while standing on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

Hours later, Butler was on another plane headed for the nation’s capital; the retired 6-foot-7 forward is a television analyst for the Washington Wizards, one of his former teams.

It was an incredibly busy day. But Butler said: “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“This is what it’s all about: community,” he said, regarding bringing together people from the city and others from the more rural parts of his home county. “It’s important for kids to experience things beyond their normal world … something beyond themselves.”

