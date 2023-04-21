TOWN OF WATERFORD — The town’s new chair is taking the reins of government, viewing the job as a chance to learn from the past while also focusing on the future.

Teri Jendusa Nicolai, who was elected April 4, succeeds longtime Chairman Tom Hincz and is the first woman to hold the town’s top elected office.

Hincz decided not to seek re-election — following a tumultuous 10 years in office — and Nicolai defeated Town Board colleague Tim Szeklinski by getting 55% of the vote on Election Day.

As she settles into her new role at Town Hall, Nicolai offers an upbeat attitude that she hopes others will embrace in helping her to make a fresh start for the community.

“I love this town,” she said. “I want everyone to be as happy as I am here.”

Others in town government are welcoming Nicolai in the chair’s post, and her first couple of weeks in office have made a good first impression on others doing business with the town.

Joe Raguse, whose family owns a farm in town, said he was surprised to see Nicolai return his telephone calls and offer help as he works to plan new development on the property.

Hearing the new town chairwoman talk about putting behind past controversies and moving Waterford forward, Raguse said, convinced him that voters made the right choice.

“It was actually kind of refreshing to talk with her,” he said. “I’ve been pretty impressed.”

The start of a new era at Town Hall follows a turbulent period under Hincz’s leadership.

After taking over the chairmanship in 2013, Hincz led the town into frequent conflicts with the neighboring Village of Waterford, primarily because of concerns that the village intended to annex town territory.

Hincz pushed a two-year effort to reincorporate the town as its own village, in hopes of fortifying its borders against annexation.

When the incorporation bid failed and other Town Board members moved to restore relations with the Village of Waterford, Hincz resisted and became combative toward his colleagues.

In their campaign for the April 4 election, Nicolai and Szeklinski both sounded themes of reconciliation and restoration for the town.

Nicolai won the election with 1,379 votes compared with Szeklinski’s 1,114 votes.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $17,911 a year.

Nicolai, who served seven years on the Town Board, said she learned a lot from Hincz, and hopes to continue the town’s generally conservative approach to finances and new growth and development.

But she also wants to push the town forward without dwelling on past mistakes.

“We’ve learned from things, and we’re going to move on from here,” Nicolai said.

The Town Board includes Szeklinski and another returning incumbent, Doug Schwartz, plus newcomer Robert Ulander.

An upcoming appointment will be needed to fill the vacant seat created by Nicolai’s election as chair.

Town Clerk Tina Mayer, who has served 26 years under three chairmen, said she has enjoyed working alongside all of the town’s elected officials and is excited to work with Nicolai.

“It’s just new and fresh ideas,” Mayer said. “I’m looking forward to the future.”

Nicolai has already implemented one change: Every time the Town Board gathers for one of its regular meetings, the public will get time to voice any concerns or questions.

She also is keeping regular business hours at the Town Hall, making herself available to anyone who wants to bend her ear about something happening in the community.

It is a departure from the environment under Hincz, when community members often complained that they had no voice in town government.

Nicolai said she wants to provide an outlet for people who would otherwise run to Facebook or other websites and ignite a firestorm of criticism with complaints that easily could be reconciled with a face-to-face conversation.

“I don’t like rumors, and I don’t like drama,” she said. “If there’s an issue, come here and get it resolved.”

Nicolai’s personal style is winning fans among others in the town, including members of the police department.

Lt. John Nelson said he appreciates that Nicolai is approachable and open-minded, and that she is working to build good relations in the community.

“That’s where Waterford is now,” Nelson said.

At age 57, Nicolai holds the distinction of being the first woman elected chairman in the town’s estimated 175-year history.

Rather than “chairwoman,” she prefers simply being called “chair.”

The married mother of three does not like to dwell on topics such as man vs. woman. But she acknowledges that being a woman gives her a different perspective and a different approach.

Nicolai said she senses that people generally find her “softer” and easier to talk to than they would most men.

“There’s a whole human aspect to it that’s helpful,” she said. “It’s really kind of cool.”

