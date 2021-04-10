'I’ll blow this (expletive)' | Teen charged in armed robbery takes plea deal

She reported that Callow replied with something to the effect of, “yeah, get that money” while he held her arms down, tried to choke her, and Castilleja allegedly pulled her hair.

Then, according to the victim, Ascencio pulled out a silver and black .40 caliber handgun, racked the slide, and said “I’ll blow this (expletive).”

According to the victim, her money was taken from her and she was shoved out of the vehicle.

She then met up with her boyfriend. They went looking for the three suspects in order to get her money back.

While she was searching for the three suspects, someone called the police to report a suspicious person. The Racine Police Department made contact with the victim, who ultimately reported the robbery.

Stolen firearm

Investigators learned more the next day, April 27, when a woman contacted the RPD to report that her father’s handgun had been stolen and used in a robbery the night before.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness alleged that Ascencio and Callow planned the robbery and borrowed her father’s handgun.