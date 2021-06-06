'I like who I am today' | Determined college grads with disabilities get their special day in Union Grove

Graduate Kathryn McKellar delivered an address on behalf of the Class of 2020, recounting her Shepherds College years as a time when she made many friends and when she grew as an individual.

"I found that I belonged as soon as I showed up," McKellar said. "Everyone was one big happy family."

She added: "I like who I am today."

The graduation's keynote speaker was Pete Hixon, a special needs advocate, who congratulated the Class of 2020 both for completing their college education and for doing so in the chaotic environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling the new graduates heroes, Hixon urged them to seize the opportunities that await them and to continue overcoming their disabilities.

"You've been swimming upstream all your lives, and you've done it with joy and contentment," he said. "And you're not done yet."

Gathered outside following the ceremony, the graduates embraced one another and greeted family and friends who were in attendance.

Tammy Phagan, whose daughter, Melodee Phagan, earned a certificate in culinary arts, said the commencement was important for her daughter to feel a true sense of accomplishment in finishing college.