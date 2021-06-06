'I like who I am today' | Determined college grads with disabilities get their special day in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — They waited a year because of COVID-19, but the Class of 2020 finally is getting its moment of pomp and circumstance at Shepherds College.
The small private school for students with developmental disabilities held a special graduation ceremony Saturday for graduates who missed their celebration last year.
For the graduates and their family members, the wait made the moment all that much sweeter.
"It just didn't feel like it was done," said parent Barry Creek, whose son, Ian Creek, completed the college's three-year program for a certificate in horticulture.
"It's such a big deal," Creek said, "it just needs to be recognized in a more formal way."
So, college administrators and staff organized a special commencement event Saturday to welcome last year's graduates and their loved ones with all the celebratory decorum possible.
College President Tracy Terrill noted the unusual circumstances as he greeted a crowd of about 200 people gathered inside the school gymnasium starting at 9 a.m.
"This day has been a long time coming," Terrill said. "So, here we are."
The 2020 graduates wore caps and gowns, marched in a procession, and ended the ceremony by passing through a traditional receiving line of congratulatory high fives from the college's faculty and staff.
Graduate Emma Kraft, who received her certificate in culinary arts, said the experience was a milestone moment for her.
"Maybe it's not the same ceremony everyone else has," Kraft said. "But they made it special for us. I'm more than thrilled."
The ceremony took place just a few hours before Shepherds College would recognize its current graduating Class of 2021 in the same gymnasium — making it a rare double-commencement day.
Shepherds College graduated 20 students in 2020 and 26 students in 2021.
Located at 1805 15th Avenue in Union Grove, the nonprofit college opened its doors in 2008 to serve young adults with autism, Down syndrome and other forms of disabilities. After three years on campus, students emerge ready to pursue occupations and live independently as adults.
The faith-based college draws students from far beyond Wisconsin, honoring graduates this year from Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York and Alaska, as well as one international student from Hungary.
When COVID-19 last year forced the cancellation of the 2020 graduation, college staff drove to each graduate's home to deliver ceremonial certificates in person.
But as COVID vaccinations became available and the global health crisis seemed to slow, officials decided to invite the 2020 graduates to campus for a more traditional in-person event. In addition to the awarding of graduation certificates, participants sang songs, enjoyed a lunch, and cheered award winners in such categories as athletics, character and leadership.
Graduate Kathryn McKellar delivered an address on behalf of the Class of 2020, recounting her Shepherds College years as a time when she made many friends and when she grew as an individual.
"I found that I belonged as soon as I showed up," McKellar said. "Everyone was one big happy family."
She added: "I like who I am today."
The graduation's keynote speaker was Pete Hixon, a special needs advocate, who congratulated the Class of 2020 both for completing their college education and for doing so in the chaotic environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling the new graduates heroes, Hixon urged them to seize the opportunities that await them and to continue overcoming their disabilities.
"You've been swimming upstream all your lives, and you've done it with joy and contentment," he said. "And you're not done yet."
Gathered outside following the ceremony, the graduates embraced one another and greeted family and friends who were in attendance.
Tammy Phagan, whose daughter, Melodee Phagan, earned a certificate in culinary arts, said the commencement was important for her daughter to feel a true sense of accomplishment in finishing college.
Doctors once cautioned that Melodee, as a young child, might never walk or function independently. As a result, her mother said, Melodee has a strong sense of completing tasks — including her college graduation.
"She's a determined young lady," Phagan said. "And she was determined that this would happen."