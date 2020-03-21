'I just started crying': Gathering rules make funerals even tougher for area families

Sura’s daughter, Kathleen Robison, said her family had no idea that they would be limited to 10 people when they went to Maresh-Meredith on Wednesday to set up services, after her father's death early that morning.

“My brother and my sister and I just started crying,” she said. “This isn’t the sendoff that he should be getting.”

Sura worked for the Racine Fire Department for 35 years and retired as a captain in 1987. His family expected a Fire Department honor guard and as many as 400 people to attend his services.

Instead, they planned for a Saturday funeral with only Sura’s five surviving children and two of their spouses; Sura's wife of 68 years, Jeanne; the priest and an organist.

“That’s sad,” Robison said.

Members of the police and fire community, cousins, friends and grandchildren will have to wait for a community memorial the family plans to schedule for sometime in the summer, once gathering restrictions have been lifted.