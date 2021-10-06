'I don't know why the Racine community is not up in arms' | NAACP demands more from RUSD

The first three demands include:
1. Partnering with a consultant agency or group outside of Wisconsin to conduct an equity assessment and improvement plan for the district,
2. Creating an Ad Hoc Committee on equity to create a district equity policy to address the findings of the equity assessment, and
3. Committing resources toward recruiting and retaining teachers of color in the district.
During last week’s special board meeting, Rev. Lawrence Terry, who serves on the NAACP education committee and is a former RUSD principal, spoke to the board of education and pointed to a lack of minority representation and a wide achievement gap.
“I am speaking on behalf of African American parents, Hispanic parents as well,” Terry said. “We are concerned and less satisfied to with the outcomes of our black and brown students.”
In the 2018-2019 school year in English Language Arts, 71.4% of black students, 54.4% of Hispanic or Latino students, 35.1% of Native American students and 50.7% of students of two or more races were in the below basic performance category — compared to the 32% of white students in the same category.
For mathematics in the same year, 75.2% of black students, 57.4% of Hispanic or Latino students and 49.5% of students of two or more races performed below basic levels while 37.3% of white students did the same.
Terry also raised concerns over student representation in RUSD staff, which remains predominantly white. Research has shown that students of color perform better in school when they have at least one teacher of the same race as them.
“That’s the lack of black and brown teachers; children need to see teachers who look like them,” Terry said. “This sends a message to our children. They want to connect with your teachers, if they don’t ever see a teacher, what does that do for them? That diversity — studies show it over and over and over, it gets better results.”
According to an RUSD 2018-2019 district fact sheet, the district’s student body is:
- 38.72% white,
- 28.15% Hispanic or Latino,
- 26.22% African American,
- 1.13% Asian,
- 0.31% Native American,
- 0.05% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and
- 5.93% other or multiple races
Meanwhile, about 85% of Racine Unified teachers were white at the end of the same school year, according to Journal Times reporting.
This trend holds true statewide, according to The Urban Institute, with just 5% of Wisconsin’s teachers representing minorities while the student population is 24% minority.
NAACP Education Chair Yolanda Hodges said the organization is moving from asking to demanding action, saying the district has made very little progress on making changes NAACP’s efforts to work with them. When asked why previous communications have not produced more change, Hodges said, “I don’t know.”
She continued: “I don’t know why the Racine community is not up in arms about how the performance level of the students coming out of Racine Unified School District because it not only impacts those students lives, it impacts the Racine community as a whole.”
District’s response
District officials confirmed that NAACP has been in regular contact with them and that meetings have occurred with Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien in August and September.
RUSD Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said the district has several academic strategies in place to close achievement gaps. The district, Tapp said in an email, is also “focused on the whole child,” which includes the creation of a physically, psychologically safe environment.
“We continue to welcome the NAACP to the table,” Tapp wrote. “We value the active engagement of community partners to support our students and families to be successful.”
The district is also working to implement a system of professional training for staff around equity, Tapp said.
One effort by the district to attract and retain minority teachers is the program in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s STAR and BSTAR residency programs, both of which were commended by Hodges. The programs are teacher licensure programs that seek to remove barriers that come with obtaining licenses post-baccalaureate.
Through the programs, Tapp said staff are able to teach in the classroom within the first week and attend class on Fridays, allowing them to get paid and reduce the cost of tuition. To participate in the program, participants commit to teaching in RUSD for a period of time.
Some progress but not enough, group says
The NAACP, however, wants to see more from the district.
“If we look over the years, there’s been slight improvements. But for the most part it’s not been sustained,” Hodges said. “And we need to see more from the district. We know that it’s not only the district, the community needs to work in conjunction with the district to help make things better.”
Yolanda Hodges, education chair of the Racine Branch of the NAACP