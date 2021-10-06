'I don't know why the Racine community is not up in arms' | NAACP demands more from RUSD

The district is also working to implement a system of professional training for staff around equity, Tapp said.

One effort by the district to attract and retain minority teachers is the program in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s STAR and BSTAR residency programs, both of which were commended by Hodges. The programs are teacher licensure programs that seek to remove barriers that come with obtaining licenses post-baccalaureate.

Through the programs, Tapp said staff are able to teach in the classroom within the first week and attend class on Fridays, allowing them to get paid and reduce the cost of tuition. To participate in the program, participants commit to teaching in RUSD for a period of time.

Some progress but not enough, group says

The NAACP, however, wants to see more from the district.

“If we look over the years, there’s been slight improvements. But for the most part it’s not been sustained,” Hodges said. “And we need to see more from the district. We know that it’s not only the district, the community needs to work in conjunction with the district to help make things better.”