'I don’t think it’s a decision that’s just about my family:' Many Unified parents want their kids at home

They might not be the loudest ones in the room, but there are Racine Unified parents who don’t want their kids back in school buildings right now.
Their children sometimes struggle with remote learning but other times they thrive within it, and these parents feel that returning their children to in-person learning would put their families and the community at risk.
Jen Adamski’s son is in third grade at Goodland Montessori. She said remote learning is working generally well for them, although it is a challenge. Adamski is a single mom and also cares for her father, a disabled veteran with a number of chronic health conditions.
“For us, the decision to send my son back to school at this time, before we’ve met that gating criteria, really could mean the possibility of a life or death decision for our family,” Adamski said. “It’s not something that we take lightly.”
While the group of parents who spoke with The Journal Times last week were not necessarily advocating against giving families the option to return to in-person learning, they were not supportive of Racine Unified’s proposed option for parents who want to keep their kids at home.
The district is currently considering a return to in-person learning after being largely out of the classroom since last March. One of the ideas being mulled would be for, even when school buildings reopen, families that keep their kids learning remotely would have their students placed into a new class with a new teacher and new curriculum.
Pondered ideas
Right now, Unified students are learning remotely from the person who would be their classroom teacher during a normal year. They participate in live video lessons alongside the other kids in their class. Racine Unified’s Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Janell Decker told the School Board Jan. 11 that, if district students are given the option to return to face-to-face learning, families who want to remain at home would switch to what Unified calls its “virtual” option.
This would mean a new curriculum, a new teacher and a loss of interaction with the classmates they’ve gotten to know this year.
Tom Tuttle, a principal in the Kenosha Unified School District who is also the parent of a fifth grader and a second grader at RUSD’s Gilmore Fine Arts, said Unified teachers have done a great job adapting and growing to teaching remotely this year.
“A lot of time, energy and effort has clearly been put into developing this virtual program and I think it would be a wild, crazy and foolish idea to throw this entire structure by the wayside,” Tuttle said. “I fully acknowledge that some students do not thrive in this environment and that the idea of having in-person instruction in the buildings makes a lot of sense for some students.”
He believes that centralizing virtual instruction would not be the best use of resources when a remote structure has already been developed by Unified teachers and some of them are providing what he said were excellent and creative lessons. He and others believe there should be virtual options based out of the child’s home school, not with a new teacher and a new curriculum.
Tuttle said that another option for parents who want to keep their kids at home would be to dedicate one teacher from each grade section at each school to remote learning. Even if kids might not have the same teacher, they would know the teacher and some of their classmates and continue with the same curriculum. He said this would be a realistic option if 20% or more of students opted to say home.
Kat Jacobsen has a third grade son at Goodland Montessori. While remote learning has been tough as she attempts to keep her son focused while she also works from home, she believes that the virtual option the district has considered posing leaves parents with an unfair choice. They can either return to school — where Jacobsen is worried about COVID transmission, especially with the Montessori model which focuses on collaboration between students and hands-on learning — or switch to a totally different virtual curriculum.
“We need to have options where there is a consideration for the most vulnerable in the community,” she said. “There’s no other situation where we would say the most vulnerable don’t matter. If we’re actually saying, ‘Well we know people are going to get sick, we know that getting sick could result in death but it’s really more important to have kids in classrooms,’ we need to really, really think about what that means.”
Several parents voiced frustration at the idea of returning to buildings with vaccines being rolled out now and wondered why the district would not wait for the staff to first be vaccinated.
Advantages of virtual learning
While there’s an overwhelming consensus among educators that typically in-person instruction is the best way for most students to learn, these parents noted that virtual learning has helped their children grow in new and different ways.
Katie Tuttle, wife of Tom Tuttle, said the students are getting more individual attention from home. Their second grade son submits a recording of himself reading every day after school and then his teacher gives him feedback. Their son also sometimes struggles to sit still during lessons and they can make accommodations for that at home. Sometimes he jumps on a trampoline while he’s learning. She said she can tell it helps him focus.
Adamski’s son sometimes gets distracted but his teacher will turn that into an opportunity for him to mentor the class by reading out loud to them or sharing his screen and walking them through part of a lesson.
Tom Tuttle added that kids are learning new ways to express themselves in this virtual environment as well as grit and the ability to adapt to new circumstances.
Robin Holmes is a single parent with a second grader at Goodland Montessori. She is the only income for her home and also the only person available to stay home with her son. Her normal job cannot be done remotely, so COVID has reduced her income. As Racine Unified reconsiders the gating criteria it developed in the fall, and looks toward a possible return to in-person learning, she wants to know that the criteria continues to be based in science and not opinion or outside pressure.
“For me personally, it would be better to go back, but ethically I don’t think it’s a decision that’s just about my family,” she said.
Unified hasn’t made any decisions on a possible return to in-person learning but is set to give an update to the public on Monday.