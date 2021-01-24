'I don’t think it’s a decision that’s just about my family:' Many Unified parents want their kids at home

“A lot of time, energy and effort has clearly been put into developing this virtual program and I think it would be a wild, crazy and foolish idea to throw this entire structure by the wayside,” Tuttle said. “I fully acknowledge that some students do not thrive in this environment and that the idea of having in-person instruction in the buildings makes a lot of sense for some students.”

He believes that centralizing virtual instruction would not be the best use of resources when a remote structure has already been developed by Unified teachers and some of them are providing what he said were excellent and creative lessons. He and others believe there should be virtual options based out of the child’s home school, not with a new teacher and a new curriculum.

Tuttle said that another option for parents who want to keep their kids at home would be to dedicate one teacher from each grade section at each school to remote learning. Even if kids might not have the same teacher, they would know the teacher and some of their classmates and continue with the same curriculum. He said this would be a realistic option if 20% or more of students opted to say home.