'I do have kids that are thriving and growing:' RUSD teachers say students are still learning in remote setting

Racine Unified School District teachers have completely re-engineered how they teach this year, converting paper to digital and finding new ways to engage their students.

While teachers have taken flak this year for the difficulty and disengagement some students have experienced during remote learning, educators say they’re hard at work and doing whatever they can to keep students engaged. And it’s clear that many families have developed strong bonds with their children’s teachers.

“We are working harder than we ever have,” said Chrissy Molitor, a fourth-grade teacher at West Ridge Elementary School. “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked and I’ve been teaching for 17 years.”

The district had initially planned for parents who do not want their students returning to classroom in March when in-person learning resumes to enroll in Racine Virtual Learning. That would mean a switch of teacher and curriculum for students who want to remain virtual. After strong negative feedback from families who didn’t want to lose connection with their classroom teachers who students have been learning from remotely so far this year, the district offered an option where students can learn from home via a livestream of their teacher’s in-person class.

‘The kids love to share’