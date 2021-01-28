'I do have kids that are thriving and growing:' RUSD teachers say students are still learning in remote setting

Racine Unified School District teachers have completely re-engineered how they teach this year, converting paper to digital and finding new ways to engage their students.
While teachers have taken flak this year for the difficulty and disengagement some students have experienced during remote learning, educators say they’re hard at work and doing whatever they can to keep students engaged. And it’s clear that many families have developed strong bonds with their children’s teachers.
“We are working harder than we ever have,” said Chrissy Molitor, a fourth-grade teacher at West Ridge Elementary School. “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked and I’ve been teaching for 17 years.”
The district had initially planned for parents who do not want their students returning to classroom in March when in-person learning resumes to enroll in Racine Virtual Learning. That would mean a switch of teacher and curriculum for students who want to remain virtual. After strong negative feedback from families who didn’t want to lose connection with their classroom teachers who students have been learning from remotely so far this year, the district offered an option where students can learn from home via a livestream of their teacher’s in-person class.
‘The kids love to share’
Molitor still hosts a daily virtual morning meeting when students check in to share how they’re feeling and a student who is particularly excited about something might tell the class what’s going on in their life.
“The kids love to share, my kids talk a lot,” she said.
For Molitor and her colleagues, teaching remotely meant re-engineering how they teach: Taking things from paper, binders and books and using them to create an interesting online atmosphere.
She also learned a host of new programs and computer applications and then presented them to students and parents. She uses a program called Class Dojo to keep parents and students informed, and students can earn points in the program from completing assignments, helping another student or sharing their screen to show the class how they worked out a problem. They use their points to purchase things like lunch with her.
“I spend my lunchtime with them a lot, which is awesome. It’s fun,” Molitor said.
And she has apps and programs for reading, vocabulary, exercise and a district program called IXL which shows teachers individual student skill levels in reading and math.
Getting to know students better
Both Molitor and her colleague Dawn Dresen, a first-grade teacher at West Ridge, agreed that they’re getting to know their students better this year than they ever have before.
“I think I have a much more personal relationship with a lot of my families and students,” Dresen said. “I know pets and their names. I know a sad time when a pet passes away.”
When Dresen’s students picked up their tablets at the start of the year, they also received dry erase boards and markers, magnet boards with letters and workbooks for math and phonics. Dresen credits the office staff for providing those important items to the students.
“They’re more hands-on, concrete,” Dresen said of her students. “They need experiences that are real and tangible.”
While having at-home materials is important, sometimes the kids misplace them or forget to bring them to relative’s house where they’re staying for the day.
“They have learned to improvise and resourcefulness,” Dresen said. “I love that because that is a huge skill beyond what the standard was.”
They might use scraps of paper to practice phonics, for example, instead of their workbook.
Last week Dresen used a Fisher-Price xylophone to teach a lesson on sound and soundwaves. She asked students to find things around their homes to make sound waves and within a minute they returned with bags of cereal or a salt shaker to shake, or pencils to use for drumming.
‘I plan it and I deliver it’
Many have been critical of Racine Unified’s choice to keep most students learning remotely so far this year, but Dresen and Molitor are adamant that students are learning in this setting, even if it is not ideal.
“If the kids are present and they are logged in and they’re with me and they have their materials, they are being delivered quality and effective instruction,” Dresen said. “I know that because I plan it and I deliver it.”
Dresen has been teaching first grade for 30 years.
“I do have kids that are thriving and growing and improving their sight word bank from maybe five known words in September to up to 60-65 words,” Dresen said.
Molitor, who has always worked to integrate technology into her classroom, believes that being forced into virtual learning was, in some ways, a blessing. It’s allowed her to collaborate closely with other teachers and individualize student learning through the use of technology.
“This generation … they are thriving in this environment,” Molitor said. “Some people may say they’re not. They are learning how to use technology better than any of us ever have. So I’m interested to see, lightyears down the road, what happens because of this.”
IN PHOTOS: Park High School students show off their culinary skills
Park High School students, many using donated equipment, completed cooking and baking projects from home for their culinary arts classes during virtual learning this semester. Students submitted pictures of the various steps in their recipes and finished products to their teachers.