'I didn’t think about anyone else' | Man sentenced for Dollar General store 'stick-up'

He asked for help to “be a normal person” again.

The 'stick-up'

Banks was reportedly depressed and suicidal when he entered the Dollar General at 4901 Washington Ave. on Feb. 9, 2020, and began yelling at shoppers to go to the back of the store because he was robbing the place, saying "It's a stick-up."

There were 10 people in the store at the time, including a child.

According to the criminal complaint, shoppers began calling 911 from the back of the store. Multiple callers reported the suspect intimated he had a gun even though he didn't and was yelling at them to “get back” and “don’t go out that door.”

Several witnesses said Banks told them, “you came in at the wrong time, go to the back” and “I’m going to rob this place, keep walking.”

Banks reportedly made the store manager call 911. He instructed the manager to say the store was being robbed. As the 911 dispatchers were asking questions, Banks became irritated, took the phone from the manager and set it on the counter.

He then told the manager that he did not have a gun and just wanted to die then left the store.