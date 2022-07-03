"I cannot be the only voice" | Women take the lead at local pro-abortion access protests

RACINE — Xavier Simmons is often the voice of crowds during a progressive protest in Racine, whether it’s something like the march to release the police footage of Da'Shontay King or the recent protests in reaction to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, which had required all states to have some legal access to abortion since 1973.

But Sunday on Monument Square protest, Simmons decided to pass his bullhorn to other people in the crowd, including several young women, so that his voice was not the only one heard.

“Why don't you do it?” Simmons said to Jordyn Raucci, who is organizing a protest for July 4 at the Kenosha Civic Center and had come to Simmons for advice on how to lead. “I don’t need that (the bullhorn) to be loud, but I cannot be the only voice.”

The protest in Downtown Racine on Sunday was much smaller than the week prior. On June 26, about 50 had gathered and one organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, was arrested on a civil allegation of disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, only about a dozen were there, but they made themselves heard.

Raucci eventually took the bullhorn herself, leading the crowd in chanting before her turn to lead in Kenosha.

Some of the chants heard throughout the march were "My body, my choice!" and "(expletive) the Supreme Court!"

The group of protesters stayed at Monument Square, as opposed to last week's march down Main Street that included a brief obstruction of traffic.

One of the young women that took the bullhorn during the March, Cheyanne Jones, gave an impassioned speech to the crowd while standing on a park bench.

“Why do my rights as a woman have to be controlled by old white men that are going to be dead in a handful of years anyway?” Jones said to the crowd.

According to 2022 polling of U.S. adults from Pew Research Center:

54% of those 65 and older believe abortion should be legal in all/most cases compared to 74% of those 18-29 who believe abortion should usually be legal.

59% of white adults in the U.S. believe abortion should be legal, compared to 68% of black adults, 60% of Hispanic adults and 74% of Asian adults.

63% of U.S. women believe abortion should be usually legal, compared to 58% of men.

Nathan Pabon, who was also given the bullhorn during the protest, gave a prepared speech about the constitutional rights of people, specifically women. In the speech, Pabon named several women who have fought for the rights of women, such as the first female Supreme Court justice, Sandra Day O'Connor; and the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party, Hillary Clinton; and the current vice president who is the first woman and woman of color to hold the position, Kamala Harris.

“It has been a long fight for women to attain the same equality afforded to their male counterparts at birth,” Pabon said, “from equal pay to equal representation in government and society, from the right to vote to the right to make choices over what happens to their own (expletive) bodies… for the first time in our countries history, The Supreme Court stripped away an already existing right. Thus opening the floodgates for the potential of stripping away more rights like the right to marry whoever you love, regardless of their gender and the right to access contraceptive healthcare, because abortions and contraception are health care.”

Sunday's protest was co-organized by two groups: Women’s Rights Are Human Rights Racine, and Change Is Coming.

Saturday in Kenosha

Around 200 people attended an pro-abortion access demonstration outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Saturday. Among attendees were Lt. Gov./U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, and state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Somers.

Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director and Founder Tanya McLean was the first person to speak at the rally, encouraging attendees to vote in November.

“If you’re not a part of the process, things will never change,” McLean said.

Other speakers and attendees said the Supreme Court decision will disproportionately hurt black and brown communities. Veronica King, branch secretary and former president of the Kenosha NAACP, said African-American women are going to be severely affected by the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.

“We need to make our elected officials know who is affected by this, how we’re affected by this, the impact of being affected by this,” King said. “We’re mad, very mad. We are going to encourage people who aren’t registered to vote or don’t regularly vote that this is our opportunity to have our voices heard.”

Holly Gilvary of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

