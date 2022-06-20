I (and 14 of my friends) want to ride my bicycle: Carriage Pub rides around Downtown Racine

RACINE — Doug Nicholson had acquired his ten-person pedal bike, the Carriage Pub, a couple of days before the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

Wanting to take full advantage of the festivities, Nicholson called up a few of his friends and family to join him in the parade. As the streets came alive with crowds dressed in green and orange, Nicholson and company peddled their way Downtown in the new Carriage Pub, ready to announce to the people of Racine that they too could go along for a ride.

The Carriage Pub is a 10-person pedal bike that has a capacity of 16 people at a time: 10 pedaling and five not, plus the driver.

The Carriage Pub is owned by Nicholson, the owner of the Carriage House and The Ivanhoe Pub, as well as a number of other businesses in the City of Racine. Nicholson had acquired the Carriage Pub from a manufacturer out of Bend, Oregon. Nicholson anticipated the arrival of the Carriage Pub in May 2021, but it actually arrived in March 2022.

“The City of Racine is a great town, and just bringing anything more that will increase the quality of life its citizens think is a positive,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson wanted to bring the Carriage Pub to Racine three years ago, but was originally rejected by the city until a similar concept was approved in Kenosha, the Lakeshore Pedal Tours.

Trevor Jung, transportation manager for the City of Racine, then reached out to Nicholson to reignite the concept, and after a couple of new city ordinances that required Nicholson and the six other drivers for the Carriage Pub to become a licensed commercial quadricycle operator, the Carriage Pub was ready for the streets.

“I’m really happy that Doug is able to bring this to Racine,” Jung said. “Really, the only action that the city took was allowing him to engage in this work. The credit and the onus really goes to the local business owners and the people like Doug Nicholson who believe in Downtown Racine and want to bring something special to the area.”

People wanting to take the Pub for a spin will need a minimum of 10 people to pedal the bike.

A motor is attached to the vehicle, but it is used as a backup for maneuvering steep hills. The power comes from the pedalers.

Each person is given three malt beverages (a canned item such as a beer, soda or seltzer) from the Carriage House. The Carriage Pub includes a cooler to hold beverages and music capabilities. The routes for the Carriage Pub are not set in stone. The riders can pick their own route during the ride, or it might change due to traffic or heavy construction. One of the options offered to riders is to ride around the Racine Zoo; Nicholson hopes that drums up more business for the zoo.

The riders can also stop at other taverns and bars in the area to grab additional drinks or snacks on the road, also helping local businesses. Each ride is two hours long and starts at $300 to book a ride; prices change depending on the date and time. The Carriage Pub can run from 10 a.m. until the last trip at 8 p.m. any day.

Nicholson also incorporates the Carriage Pub in his Thirsty Third Thursday bike ride events, riding the Carriage Pub alongside anybody else looking to join the convoy. Rides with “Thirsty Third Thursdays” are four-hour tours.

At 10 p.m. and noon on Sundays, individual seats are available to book for a bloody mary tour for $48; the price includes three bloody marys.

The Carriage Pub runs rain or shine, but trip insurance is also available to those who want to reschedule in the case of rain. Ponchos are available in the Carriage Pub as well. Nicholson said he’s been out in the rain with the Carriage Pub before, and it has not stopped any of the riders present from having fun.

“The point is to experience Racine in a different way, in a unique way. You get to pedal around with a bunch of your friends. And for those worried, it’s not a huge workout. It’s not like you’re going to an exercise class,” Nicholson said. “It’s essentially a slow tour enjoying each other’s company and sometimes meeting new people. It’s just a really unique fun way to enjoy Racine.”

