‘I am very proud to be here:’ Henningfeld sworn in as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief

CALEDONIA — As he officially entered the next chapter in his professional career, newly installed Caledonia Fire Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld was reflective.
“This department took a chance on a skinny kid that lacked real direction in his life,” Henningfeld said of his earliest days in a department where he has given more than 30 years of service.
Henningfeld, named interim fire chief in February on the heels of former Chief Richard Roeder’s retirement, was recently named the permanent leader of the department.
Dozens of fire and EMS (emergency medical services) personnel, police, village officials and family attended a swearing-in ceremony at Village Hall on Thursday to congratulate Henningfeld in his role as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief.
Henningfeld, who had served as battalion chief before the interim-chief appointment this winter, said he aspires to lead the department forward with honor to the past and a progressive look to the future.
“I stand focused and clear in my mission — and that is to deliver the best possible services to the communities of Caledonia, Wind Point and North Bay,” Henningfeld said.
During a brief speech following his swearing-in by Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert, Henningfeld said his goal is to continue fostering a collaborative tone throughout the department so the “all hands on deck” approach of years past continues.
“Together, we will remain steadfast in our efforts to do and be better,” he said. “We will do so through creativity and innovation. We will make the difference.
“Together, we will make the Caledonia Fire Department an example of what is possible.”
In his comments, Henningfeld also credited his family with offering robust support as he assumes his new position.
He mentioned his fiancée, four children and parents for helping him make the transition to his new role. In particular, Henningfeld credited his father with giving him the nudge to give firefighting a try more than three decades ago.
“This marks the pinnacle of my career, and I am very proud to be here,” Henningfeld said. “I promise to lead this department with courage, confidence and conviction.”
Henningfeld’s appointment comes at a notable time for the Caledonia Fire Department.
When he retired early this year, Richard Roeder had helmed the department for 13 years as the department’s fire chief. His departure also marked the first time in 43 years that a member of the Roeder family has not worked in the department.