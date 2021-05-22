‘I am very proud to be here:’ Henningfeld sworn in as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief

“Together, we will remain steadfast in our efforts to do and be better,” he said. “We will do so through creativity and innovation. We will make the difference.

“Together, we will make the Caledonia Fire Department an example of what is possible.”

In his comments, Henningfeld also credited his family with offering robust support as he assumes his new position.

He mentioned his fiancée, four children and parents for helping him make the transition to his new role. In particular, Henningfeld credited his father with giving him the nudge to give firefighting a try more than three decades ago.

“This marks the pinnacle of my career, and I am very proud to be here,” Henningfeld said. “I promise to lead this department with courage, confidence and conviction.”

Henningfeld’s appointment comes at a notable time for the Caledonia Fire Department.

When he retired early this year, Richard Roeder had helmed the department for 13 years as the department’s fire chief. His departure also marked the first time in 43 years that a member of the Roeder family has not worked in the department.

