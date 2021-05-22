 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘I am very proud to be here:’ Henningfeld sworn in as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief
0 comments
alert top story
CALEDONIA FIRE DEPARTMENT

‘I am very proud to be here:’ Henningfeld sworn in as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — As he officially entered the next chapter in his professional career, newly installed Caledonia Fire Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld was reflective.

“This department took a chance on a skinny kid that lacked real direction in his life,” Henningfeld said of his earliest days in a department where he has given more than 30 years of service.

Henningfeld, named interim fire chief in February on the heels of former Chief Richard Roeder’s retirement, was recently named the permanent leader of the department.

Dozens of fire and EMS (emergency medical services) personnel, police, village officials and family attended a swearing-in ceremony at Village Hall on Thursday to congratulate Henningfeld in his role as Caledonia’s seventh fire chief.

Henningfeld, who had served as battalion chief before the interim-chief appointment this winter, said he aspires to lead the department forward with honor to the past and a progressive look to the future.

“I stand focused and clear in my mission — and that is to deliver the best possible services to the communities of Caledonia, Wind Point and North Bay,” Henningfeld said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During a brief speech following his swearing-in by Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert, Henningfeld said his goal is to continue fostering a collaborative tone throughout the department so the “all hands on deck” approach of years past continues.

“Together, we will remain steadfast in our efforts to do and be better,” he said. “We will do so through creativity and innovation. We will make the difference.

“Together, we will make the Caledonia Fire Department an example of what is possible.”

In his comments, Henningfeld also credited his family with offering robust support as he assumes his new position.

He mentioned his fiancée, four children and parents for helping him make the transition to his new role. In particular, Henningfeld credited his father with giving him the nudge to give firefighting a try more than three decades ago.

“This marks the pinnacle of my career, and I am very proud to be here,” Henningfeld said. “I promise to lead this department with courage, confidence and conviction.”

Henningfeld’s appointment comes at a notable time for the Caledonia Fire Department.

When he retired early this year, Richard Roeder had helmed the department for 13 years as the department’s fire chief. His departure also marked the first time in 43 years that a member of the Roeder family has not worked in the department.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News