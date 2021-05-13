I am Groot! | Who-who is Racine Zoo's new tawny frogmouth owl?

RACINE — Hoot hoot! There's a new tawny frogmouth owl at Racine Zoo.

Groot joins the zoo's resident frogmouth owl, Ashton, in the Australian-themed Walkabout Creek Exhibit alongside kangaroos, wallaroos and emu. The new owl's arrival was announced in a press release on Thursday.

"We are excited to welcome Groot, Ashton's brother, into our exhibit," said Angie Sagert, the zoo's animal care supervisor for Walkabout Creek.

Tawny frogmouths are insectivorous birds — or birds that feed on insects, worms and other invertebrates — native to Australia, and one of the species at the zoo managed by a species survival plan (SSP).

SSPs ensure that each animal's needs are met, and they manage all members of a species throughout accredited zoos and certified partners, the release said.

When the tawny frogmouth SSP coordinator reached out to the Racine Zoo and said Groot needed a new home, "it was a no-brainer," the release said.

"We do our best to help the SSP whenever possible, and after consideration and discussion with SSP experts, determined we had plenty of space to house another frogmouth," Sagert said.

