I am Groot! | Who-who is Racine Zoo's new tawny frogmouth owl?

RACINE — Hoot hoot! There's a new tawny frogmouth owl at Racine Zoo.
Groot joins the zoo's resident frogmouth owl, Ashton, in the Australian-themed Walkabout Creek Exhibit alongside kangaroos, wallaroos and emu. The new owl's arrival was announced in a press release on Thursday.
"We are excited to welcome Groot, Ashton's brother, into our exhibit," said Angie Sagert, the zoo's animal care supervisor for Walkabout Creek.
Tawny frogmouths are insectivorous birds — or birds that feed on insects, worms and other invertebrates — native to Australia, and one of the species at the zoo managed by a species survival plan (SSP).
SSPs ensure that each animal's needs are met, and they manage all members of a species throughout accredited zoos and certified partners, the release said.
When the tawny frogmouth SSP coordinator reached out to the Racine Zoo and said Groot needed a new home, "it was a no-brainer," the release said.
"We do our best to help the SSP whenever possible, and after consideration and discussion with SSP experts, determined we had plenty of space to house another frogmouth," Sagert said.
According to the release, tawny frogmouths are named for their large beak, which they hold open "like a net while swooping through the air at night to catch insects." Tawny frogmouths are also known for their camouflage; they close their eyes and turn their beak up at the sky, making them blend in with the tree branches in their surroundings.
Groot's ability to camouflage in the trees earned his name, which he shares with the popular tree-like Marvel superhero voiced by Vin Diesel from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Groot is settling in well, the release said; keepers report he has a "friendly personality, fluffing up happily when keeps enter to care for him."