RACINE COUNTY — Northbound Interstate 94 remains completely shut down from Highway G in Caledonia to Ryan Road in Oak Creek due to the hazardous-material crash involving two semi-trailers just north of the Racine County line.
At 5:15 p.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a press release stating that the on-ramp of I-94 at Highway 20 was opening.
A full closure of northbound Interstate traffic is still in place at Highway G and Schmaling estimated that the closure would remain in place until around midnight.
As of 5:30 p.m., northbound I-94 traffic was not moving from Highway 11 to Highway 20 and both Frontage Roads were reported experiencing stop-and-go traffic. Stalled trucks at Highway C and East Frontage Road were causing further backups.
How it started
Police scanner reports at about 11:35 a.m. Friday indicated two semitrailer trucks had collided near Oakwood Road, just past the Milwaukee County line in Oak Creek. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, hazardous materials were involved; thus the extended duration of the closure.
The Raymond Fire Department is among the agencies that has been assisting at the crash scene. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reportedly supervising the crash scene.
An incident notification sent out at 1:29 p.m. indicated the crash was expected to result in a "long duration closure."
The closure is having a ripple effect. Traffic backups were reported throughout the area as motorists tried to find alternate ways to head north. Among the roads experiencing heavy traffic in addition to the frontage roads were Highway 20, Highway 11, Highway H, Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) and even Highway 45 west of Interstate 94.
Adding to the headache was a report of a stalled vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Highway C (Spring Street) at the east frontage road, which was blocking northbound traffic as well as traffic on Highway C.
In the late afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was called in because two northbound vehicles attempted to exit onto the frontage roads using the right shoulder of northbound I-94 . Those vehicles were stuck in the mud near Highway KR until Mount Pleasant police were able to arrange tows for the vehicles at around 5 p.m.
Fluid situation
The Interstate was initially shut down from Highway G in Caledonia to Ryan Road in Oak Creek until about 1:45 p.m., when the State Patrol ordered the closure to extend south to Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.
After closing I-94 at Highway 20, the State Patrol initially announced a detour route that would have gone to where highways 31 and 32 meet near Six Mile Road, an intersection that is closed because of a state road project.
The detour route at the Highway G exit is as follows: West frontage road north to Seven Mile Road. Seven Mile Road to 27th Street; North on 27th to Ryan Road (Highway 100); east on Ryan back to I-94.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Nobody knows how to drive anymore, just like they can't add and subtract in their heads. We need "driverless" vehicles! Yeah, right.
We took that stretch of road on Saturday going into Milwaukee. We were in the left lane and then a semi started coming up next to us. I thought I'd have an anxiety attack.... This construction is making it a scary route for everyone.
Surprise surprise there are semis involved again. The semis driving on this stretch that is under construction are out of control - passing, speeding, taking up all 3 lanes, not sticking to the left lane as required, etc. Something needs to be done here.
That road is out of control! People are absolutely republican! (Insane)
usay............Nope people are driving like Democrats out there............with their heads so far up their behind, they can't see the road!!!
Avoid the "I" until the construction is finished, for your own safety.
