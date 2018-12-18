RACINE COUNTY — Holiday travelers might have an easier time getting to and from Racine County as northbound on-ramps on Highways KR and 11 are planned to be open again by Friday morning.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyrtiz said construction is currently on schedule, but weather does play a role in the speed of which projects are completed.
“There’s still some work to be done and we need Mother Nature to cooperate with us to guarantee that it’s going to be open by Friday morning,” Pyritz said. “But we will do everything we can to get that completed by that time.”
Aside from Highways KR and 11 opening, the department plans to have northbound on-ramps for Highway K in Caledonia and highways E and 142/S in Kenosha and Somers also open by the end of the year.
“Our plan is to have all the ramps reopened,” Pyritz said. “We’re close but there’s still stuff to be done.”
The construction on the Interstate is meant to increase capacity on I-94 so it can be ready once the Foxconn Technology Group project is completed in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn plans to employ thousands of workers.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave applauded the work done by WisDOT as the county prepares for “significant growth.”
“While road construction in Racine County has undoubtedly been a challenge, we continue to see great progress on Interstate 94 with multiple ramps and lanes reopening this month,” Delagrave said. “This project is moving at a historic pace and, after obtaining a record-setting federal grant last summer, is on track to finish 11 years ahead of schedule.”
Switching sides
Once all the construction is completed on the northbound side of I-94, WisDOT will then switch over to the southbound side.
“We appreciate everybody’s patience,” Pyritz said. “We are approaching a very exciting home stretch here before the end of the year with a lot of new lanes being opened to the public.”
Even though it might seem like motorists are halfway through a headache, plans are to provide more space for motorists during the second part of the construction.
“The nice thing for next year is we will have the additional space that’s needed so we’re not going to have to go back to that two-lane configuration,” Pyritz said. “So next year when we shift over to southbound lanes, there’s still going to be three lanes of traffic available to people.”
By this time next year, WisDOT plans to have the project either completed or near completed with four lanes of traffic going from the Wisconsin/Illinois state line to the Mitchel Airport interchange.
