Hybrid vehicles' battery packs that started fire last week still being monitored in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Battery packs that had been removed from hybrid vehicles are being monitored in a dumpster full of water for seven days because they caused a fire in Burlington last week, the city said Tuesday.

The initial fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 680 Maryland Ave.

Firefighters from the City of Burlington Fire Department cut into the fuel bay of the pole building at the location and extinguished the fire.

At the place of the fire's origin were four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found at the fire's place of origin, which the city said had been in storage after being removed from vehicles six weeks prior. When the fire started, the battery packs reportedly had been "off-gassing," a process that occurs when a battery breaks down, oftentimes due to pressure building up to unsafe levels. If off-gassing is not addressed, the temperature of the battery will continuously rise in a process known as "thermal runaway," which can spark a fire.

"It is unknown if there was damage done to the batteries prior to removal from the vehicles," the city said following examination of the batteries by MGA Research and the fire investigator. "The batteries were examined, and it was determined that the batteries self-ignited for an unknown reason, starting the fire."

After the fire was put out, the city said that staff of the facility used a forklift to place the battery packs into a dumpster filled with water in order to keep them cool; that is where the packs are continuing to be monitored, through Dec. 22, "to ensure they do not go into thermal runaway."

Damage to the building caused by the fire and fire response is estimated to be $2,000. According to a news release, no occupants were in the building at the time of the accident.

We Energies and the Town of Burlington Fire Department also responded to the initial fire, and Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. responded to an emergency medical call while the city fire department was responding to the fire.

Reporter

Reporter

Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times.

