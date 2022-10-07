Hurry up and Wait: Racine County voter fraud case not making progress

RACINE — There was more excitement outside than inside the courtroom as those for and against the prosecution of Harry Wait, 68, made their views heard Friday afternoon on the front steps of the Racine County Courthouse.
Wait was expected in the courtroom for a preliminary hearing on charges of election fraud. After a conversation with the defense behind closed doors in the judge's chambers, the preliminary hearing was re-scheduled to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
Initially, Wait announced his intention to represent himself. Then Michael Gableman, the former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court who led the partisan investigation into the 2020 presidential election, made an appearance to support Wait.
On Friday, a new attorney, Daniel J. Hartman, was representing Wait. Hartman asked for a continuance in order to prepare motions. Judge Robert Repischak granted the request.
Wait is charged with two felonies for misappropriating identification information and two misdemeanors for election fraud for using the identifying information of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, to order their absentee ballots via the Wisconsin Elections Commission's MyVote website.
Wait has said he committed no crime as it was not his intent to vote with the ballots he ordered using someone else’s identity, he just wanted to demonstrate how easy it would be to do. Mason's ballot was delivered to Wait's home in the Town of Dover, but Vos' was never delivered. Wait ended up returning absentee ballots he received that were not addressed to him to local authorities.
The state does not agree with Wait's understanding of voter laws and a criminal complaint was filed by the state Department of Justice last month.
Adam Rogan and Alex Rodriguez of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
Harry Wait, center, faces a crowd of counter-protesters Friday outside of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., before Wait's preliminary hearing. A shouting match between Wait, his supporters and the counter protesters quickly ensued.
Diana Valencia, left, and Bob McKee hold signs in opposition to Harry Wait's endeavor to expose alleged "vulnerabilities" in Wisconsin's election system Friday outside of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., before Wait's preliminary hearing.