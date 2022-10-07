Hurry up and Wait: Racine County voter fraud case not making progress

Ugly political discourse

During the shouting match outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon, former candidate for state office Jay Stone repeatedly cussed at demonstrators who were calling for Harry Wait to be found guilty of election fraud.

Stone repeatedly called one man — James Aceto, who held a sign that read "HOF: Honest Open Fraud" — a "s--thead" and "d--kface." Members of both groups called the other "fascists."

In the Aug. 9 primary election, Stone, a hypnotherapist who has been at the center of spreading conspiracy theories about Joe Biden's election win over Donald Trump in 2020, ran against incumbent Van Wanggaard for the Republican nomination. Wanggaard won handily, receiving 20,194 votes to Stone's 6,831 in Senate District 21.