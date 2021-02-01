 Skip to main content
Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market in Racine & Kenosha suspended until vaccine is distributed more widely
PANDEMIC’S SIDE EFFECTS

Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market in Racine & Kenosha suspended until vaccine is distributed more widely

Hunger Task Force Mobile Market

Downtown Racine residents shop for fresh produce in April 2019 at the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market outside of McMynn Tower apartments. The Mobile Market has suspended service in Racine and Kenosha counties until the COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed. 

 Journal Times file photo

The Hunger Task Force has suspended its Mobile Market service in Racine until COVID-19 vaccines have been further distributed.

The Task Force announced the immediate suspension of Mobile Market service in both Racine and Kenosha counties last week. Daily operations will continue in Milwaukee.

The suspension will affect senior apartments, outreach centers and other public sites, of which there are 18 in Racine County and 14 in Kenosha County, according to a press release from the Task Force.

The Mobile Market is a grocery store on wheels that provides access to fresh and healthy foods in neighborhoods that are considered “food deserts.” According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food deserts are “areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.”

Hunger Task Force expanded its Mobile Market service to Racine County in November 2019 and Kenosha County in January 2020, but the pandemic has made service particularly difficult for the new locations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our shoppers. Reductions in sales have resulted in a temporary cancelling of the Racine and Kenosha Mobile Markets,” Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force, said in the release. “We hope to return after vaccine availability results in widespread reopening of our communities.”

The Task Force encourages families in Racine and Kenosha who are struggling to apply for FoodShare, Wisconsin’s version of food stamps. The federal COVID-19 stimulus package approved in December provides recipients with an additional 15% in benefits through June. Hunger Task Force can be reached at 414-897-0460 to help with FoodShare applications.

People can also apply online at access.wi.gov.

Sherrie Tussler

Tussler

 Hunger Task Force
