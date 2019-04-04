Try 3 months for $3
Fruits and vegetables
RACINE – The Hunger Task Force will be rolling out its Fresh Picks Mobile Market in Racine on Friday.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. the Mobile Market will be at McMynn Tower, 624 Lake Ave., and area residents will have an opportunity to purchase discounted food. Racine Mayor Cory Mason, along with state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will be touring the facility with Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force. 

Through a partnership with Pick n’ Save, the Hunger Task Force plans to offer a variety of fresh produce, dairy, select types of meats and other perishable food items to give residents, particularly those with low incomes, an opportunity to purchase healthy foods.

Those who purchase food at the Mobile Market on Friday will receive a 30% discount on those items.

The Mobil Market accepts debit and credit cards, along with FoodShare QUEST, but it does not accept cash.

