RACINE – The Hunger Task Force will be rolling out its Fresh Picks Mobile Market in Racine on Friday.
From noon to 1:30 p.m. the Mobile Market will be at McMynn Tower, 624 Lake Ave., and area residents will have an opportunity to purchase discounted food. Racine Mayor Cory Mason, along with state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will be touring the facility with Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.
Through a partnership with Pick n’ Save, the Hunger Task Force plans to offer a variety of fresh produce, dairy, select types of meats and other perishable food items to give residents, particularly those with low incomes, an opportunity to purchase healthy foods.
Those who purchase food at the Mobile Market on Friday will receive a 30% discount on those items.
The Mobil Market accepts debit and credit cards, along with FoodShare QUEST, but it does not accept cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.