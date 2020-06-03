Hundreds participate in peaceful kneeling protest and march Tuesday night in Racine

RACINE — Hundreds gathered on the lawn of Gateway Technical College at 10th and Main Streets Tuesday night to peacefully honor the memory of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the country.
At 6 p.m., churches across Racine chimed their bells for nine minutes to mark the amount of time that Floyd was pressed under Chauvin's knee, asphyxiating him.
While Racine Mayor Cory Mason encouraged people to mark the moment of silence at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and shared a live video of his family doing so, hundreds gathered in person to mark the moment.
'Continue to breathe'
The protest was organized by multiple organizations: Foster Youth Empowerment, Racine Women for Racial Justice, Restoration Ministries, Dominican Center for Justice, Racine Interfaith Coalition and Racine Vocational Ministry. Organizers provided free water, masks and materials for making signs on-site.
When the church bells began to chime, the crowd hushed.
Kelly Scroggins-Powell from Racine Women for Racial Justice spoke afterwards, listing the names of high-profile cases of black men and women who have been killed by law enforcement, adding George Floyd to the list.
"For us as African Americans, we had to watch another black man die. Another senseless murder on TV, on video. And today it felt like we can’t breathe," Scroggins-Powell said. "I came here today to tell us as African Americans that we must continue to breathe. We must continue to fight for our brothers. We must continue to fight for our sisters. We must continue to fight for our mothers. We must continue."
The crowd marched about two miles, zig-zagging along Racine's streets with stops for rallies in front of the Racine County courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., at 14th and Grand Streets, passing the SC Johnson Co. campus, then moving north past City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., and on to Monument Square.
Downtown Racine remained closed for over an hour as the crowd continued to rally. But by 10:30 p.m., all was quiet, a relief after the escalation on Sunday night that resulted in property damage throughout Downtown and demonstrators being tear-gassed by Racine police.
Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Chad Melby reported that the protests Tuesday went very well with no arrests reported.
'Which one'
Some participants, including Amy Myer, brought extra water to hand out along the route in the scorching heat. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday's high temperature was recorded at 93 degrees.
That did not discourage demonstrators from shouting. Terivia Tyler was so hoarse by the end of the march she could barely be heard. Tyler said she has been attending protests since the fatal shooting of Donte Shannon by Racine Police officers on Jan. 17, 2018, and Tuesday's crowd was the largest she had seen.
"It's amazing. It means we're finally getting through to people," said Tyler. "They're not scared anymore. They're standing up for their rights. The time is now. The world is watching."
One of the newer chants heard at the protest was a variation on one that has been used for years at similar protests, where the caller would shout, "Say his name," and the crowd would respond with a name such as, "George Floyd."
On Tuesday, callers shouted, "Say their name," and the crowd responded, "Which one."
Hundreds of people gathered in Racine on Tuesday evening for nine minutes of silence in honor of George Floyd. A Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds on May 25. Floyd died that day while in police custody.
