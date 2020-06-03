Hundreds participate in peaceful kneeling protest and march Tuesday night in Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Hundreds gathered on the lawn of Gateway Technical College at 10th and Main Streets Tuesday night to peacefully honor the memory of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the country.

At 6 p.m., churches across Racine chimed their bells for nine minutes to mark the amount of time that Floyd was pressed under Chauvin's knee, asphyxiating him.

While Racine Mayor Cory Mason encouraged people to mark the moment of silence at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and shared a live video of his family doing so, hundreds gathered in person to mark the moment.

'Continue to breathe'

The protest was organized by multiple organizations: Foster Youth Empowerment, Racine Women for Racial Justice, Restoration Ministries, Dominican Center for Justice, Racine Interfaith Coalition and Racine Vocational Ministry. Organizers provided free water, masks and materials for making signs on-site.

When the church bells began to chime, the crowd hushed.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell from Racine Women for Racial Justice spoke afterwards, listing the names of high-profile cases of black men and women who have been killed by law enforcement, adding George Floyd to the list.