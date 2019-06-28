Hundreds mourn Ty' Rese West, teen shot by Mount Pleasant Police sergeant

RACINE — A sea of somber-faced mourners made their way slowly past the pews of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Friday morning to pay their respects to Ty’ Rese West.
West, 18, was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant in the early-morning hours of June 15. The incident is still under investigation.
The church was brimming on Friday with West’s family, friends and loved ones who filled the pews, choir area and balcony, at St. Paul, 1123 Center St. Tears streamed down many of the hundreds of faces in the sanctuary.
La’Sadiez West said during the homegoing service for Ty’ Rese West that she knew her nephew was now in a better place.
“I know you are in better hands,” she said. “You no longer have to worry, nephew.”
La’Sadiez West said that, not long ago, her nephew had told her that he was going to start going to school and get a job. West worked at McDonald’s, according to his obituary. La’Sadiez West said she encouraged her nephew to get back into sports. He had been a football and basketball player at Horlick High School, where he was in the class of 2019.
“I’m going to be strong for you,” La’Sadiez West said. “I’m going to make sure that you’ll never be forgotten and that your life still lives on.”
A family’s sorrow
Bishop Lawrence Kirby, pastor at St. Paul and who gave the eulogy, spoke of the sorrow the West family is feeling right now.
“A life so young just snuffed out like that,” Kirby said, “and all of us know that it’s not something that had to be. But it was. But there has to be a way of defusing situations with law enforcement and the citizens rather than letting it lead to somebody’s death.”
Kirby spoke especially to the young people in the crowd on Friday, telling them not to grow up too fast, and to look to their parents and grandparents for guidance.
“Your mom and dad aren’t against you,” Kirby said. “They’re trying to help you.”
He encouraged the young people there for the services to start attending church, to have faith in God and to seek help from God.
“This tragedy makes no sense,” Kirby said. “Even when things happen that should never happen and it makes no sense, we’ve got to find the strength to keep going.”
Kirby made clear that he can’t place blame on anyone in particular for West’s death, because he doesn’t know the details of what happened on June 15. Kirby added that he wants to see community members and law enforcement work together to find solutions to the problems plaguing greater Racine.
“It seems to me that with all the wisdom and knowledge we have in the City of Racine, we should be able to put together a strategy that would help decrease violence in our city,” he said.
Pain, frustration
Kirby said the black community is feeling angry, frustrated, disappointed and pained that another young black man has died violently.
“Somebody may not know to understand that we people of color have been through hell,” Kirby said. “We’ve been through the stormy night, but we made it.”
Kirby said the young people at the church on Friday could still find a way to make it through as well, through focus, a foundation in the church and faith.
At the close of the ceremony, someone in the sanctuary started a call and response. The people gathered there repeated the name “Ty’ Rese.”
“What do we want?”
“Justice.”
“When do we want it?”
“Now.”
The body of Ty’ Rese West was carried by pallbearers to a horse-drawn hearse. He was later laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with the cost of funeral arrangements. To donate go to gofundme.com and search for Ty’Rese West funeral arrangement.
“This tragedy makes no sense. Even when things happen that should never happen and it makes no sense, we’ve got to find the strength to keep going.” Bishop Lawrence Kirby, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church