MOUNT PLEASANT — When Jay Woody finished the 15-foot-long red, wiener dog-like sculpture, he realized he wasn’t able to give it a home — 16-foot doghouses are hard to come by. That’s when he reached out to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
“He just emailed us out of the blue in March saying ‘I made this big red dog,’” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the WHS, as if she was still surprised by the donation Woody offered three months ago.
“It’s too big for my yard,” Woody said. “I’m thrilled that it can be a part of something … (WHS) could do a lot more with it than I could.”
A flatbed truck picked up “Big Red Dog” from Woody’s house in Mequon last week. (Don’t call it Clifford, as in the famous big red dog from children’s literature fame, although Woody offered the idea of allowing the public to pick a name for the sculpture.)
On Friday, a crane placed it on the grass at the northeast corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant where the WHS plans to build a new Racine County shelter, near Cree’s and Putzmeister’s manufacturing facilities and just northeast of Sturtevant.
WHS has already purchased the land where the dog now sits, Speed said, and the organization has raised more than $1.8 million of the $5.4 million necessary to build the facility.
Speed says that an “aggressive fundraising” effort is planned for 2019, with some “substantial gifts” already in the works that will bring WHS closer to its goal and having enough backing to commit to a groundbreaking.
“We absolutely know we need a new shelter in Racine,” Speed said. “What it takes is funding contributions from people who love animals.”
WHS’s current campus in Racine County, located at 2706 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant, is housed inside a converted potato barn; it had previously housed the Countryside Humane Society, which the WHS absorbed.
WHS has already successfully raised funds for and built shelters in Milwaukee in 1999 and Saukville in 2011, and a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis in 2015. Speed is confident the same success will happen here.
Spread the word
Speed asked people who want to see a new shelter become a reality in greater Racine (even those who cannot make monetary donations) to spread the message by sharing the humane society’s content on Facebook and to take selfies with the sculpture, which will be on display at least through the end of August.
“This is a great community organization, something to benefit Racine County,” said supporter Steve Donovan, a dog owner and market president at Community State Bank’s Mount Pleasant branch. “We are all about making this community a great place to live and work. And who doesn’t love puppies?”
About 30 people attended the unveiling of the big red dog at 3 p.m. Friday.
