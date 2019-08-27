RACINE — After seeing an increased number of puppies brought to the shelter with the deadly parvovirus, the Wisconsin Humane Society is urging owners to get their dogs vaccinated.
The WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, is offering the DHPP vaccinations, which cover distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo, for $18 from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.
Four puppies coming into WHS from the Racine community have had the deadly virus; two recovered from the virus after extensive treatment and will be available for adoption soon, but the other two died.
The virus is not spreading at the shelter, nor is there an outbreak within the shelter, but the rise in parvo-positive dogs being brought to WHS has officials concerned.
“Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly virus,” said veterinarian Dr. Nadine Langston. “The virus is usually passed in stools and can last in the environment for years. Parvo affects both young dogs and unvaccinated adult dogs; for both, it is often fatal.”
A Kenosha woman, Jacqulyn Hutchison, has been charged with felony animal mistreatment and six misdemeanor animal neglect charges for selling puppies online that were infected with parvo, fleas and lice. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court Aug. 29.
Symptoms of the parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), lethargy, pain, dehydration, sepsis, and death. Because parvo is a viral disease, there is no cure. Treatment is aimed at maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance, and preventing secondary bacterial infection.
“It is life-threatening to take your unvaccinated puppy outdoors in places where dogs frequent, such as dog parks,” said Langston. “It is a preventable illness, but several booster vaccines are necessary before your dog is fully protected, so young puppies are especially susceptible to contracting the illness.”
The parvo vaccine is part of routine veterinary vaccinations recommended for all puppies and dogs. The vaccine is generally administered around six weeks and is re-administered three to four additional times before a dog is a year old, and annually after that. All dogs who enter WHS are vaccinated immediately against parvovirus as a preventative measure.
If you suspect your dog or puppy has parvovirus, please see a veterinarian immediately.
