Humane Society moves into new shelter; coronavirus precludes adoptions for now

There are more cat and dog cages than before, and each one is a double.

The new lobby is three or four times larger than the old one “and not trying to pull double functions,” Witte said. It will serve people wanting to adopt or coming for learning activities.

There is a second entrance for people surrendering their animal, dropping off a found animal and other such purposes.

“It’s really, really, really hard to provide the type of service people are seeking when you have people here for what are often very happy reasons and people here for what are often very sad reasons in the same space,” Witte explained. “Being able to separate those two things out was critical for us.”

Added community room

The new shelter also adds a 900-square-foot community room with kitchen facilities for hosting events such as volunteer orientations, youth programs, canine manners classes and birthday parties. After-hours corporate meetings will also be welcomed, Nespoli said.

Unlike the old shelter where everyone — public and staff alike — shared a single bathroom, the new one has men’s and women’s public bathrooms and a separate one for the staff and volunteers.