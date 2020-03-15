Humane Society in dire need of cat fostering, Racine branch closed

The Wisconsin Humane Society, which has campuses throughout the state, is hoping get as many of the animals in its care into foster homes or get adopted as possible right now.
Staffing is low at the moment, in part because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and "to operate most efficiently," the Human Society is looking to empty out its shelters as much as possible, according to a release issued Sunday afternoon.
"Like many others, we're in a tough situation right now with staff and volunteer shortages due to the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic," a reads a Facebook post from the Wisconsin Humane Society."
However, Racine's shelter is one of three that has already closed, along with Ozaukee and Green Bay.
One of the shelters that remains open is in Milwaukee, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave.
To adopt or to learn more, go to wihumane.org/adopt. In part because of how more than 150 cats were captured at a Racine County residence last week, WHS has a higher need for cats to be adopted or fostered than any other anumal.
All spay/neuter services have been halted until further notice too.
