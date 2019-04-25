MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconsin Humane Society had already been moving soil, and now it has officially broken ground on a new, $5.9 million shelter facility here.
Thursday morning WHS board and staff member are meeting with donors, local dignitaries, representatives from The Kubala Washatko Architects, and Gilbane Building Co. for a groundbreaking celebration at the site of the future humane society building. About 120 people were expected.
The organization is building a 16,000 square foot facility at the corner of 90th and 16th Streets in Mount Pleasant. It will be twice the size of the current shelter at 2706 Chicory Road, a converted potato barn; it had previously housed the Countryside Humane Society, which Wisconsin Humane Society absorbed.
WHS said the new building will offer “clean, quiet and dignified” animal housing, dedicated veterinary space and a multipurpose community room which could accommodate volunteers, classes, public waiting space and youth programs.
WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed said the organization is just $100,000 short of raising the money it needs for the new building. However, WHS will continue fundraising beyond that amount for two reasons, she said: Inflation of building materials are expected to push the cost beyond $5.9 million; and the raised amount includes $2 million from the organization's invested funds, money it would rather not have to spend.
WHS previously successfully raised funds for and built shelters in Milwaukee in 1999 and Saukville in 2011, and a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis in 2015.
The Journal Times will update this story.
Will it be a no-kill HUMANE Society? And why aren't they running fund raisers as Lakeland Animal Shelter does (a no kill)?
