RACINE COUNTY — A human trafficking case that implicates five people in forced labor and worker abuse in Georgia and Wisconsin has a connection to Mount Pleasant-based Borzynski Farms.
Five people were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly forcing 14 Mexican immigrants to work on farms in the two states in 2016.
Prosecutors said in the indictment that workers’ documents were seized to prevent travel, and they were forced to work under the threat of being caused “serious harm.”
The indicted are: Saul Garcia, 49; Saul Garcia, Jr., 26; Daniel Garcia, 28; Consuelo Garcia, 45; and Maria Remedios Garcia-Olalde, 52. They face several charges, including forced labor, trafficking in peonage, slavery, and involuntary servitude. One of the men also is accused of trying to influence the testimony of two of the victims to the grand jury. The indictment, made in the Eastern Wisconsin District of U.S. District Court, was unsealed last week.
Borzynski Farms said in a statement to multiple media outlets that it contracted with Garcia & Sons, whose chief financial officer is listed as Saul Garcia, for harvesting services during the time period covered in the indictment. Borzynski Farms did not respond to a request for comment from The Journal Times.
“At no time did Borzynski Farms know of the use by Garcia and Sons of illegal laborers, or laborers who were being abused,” the statement reads.
Harsh conditions alleged
The indictment alleges the defendants recruited the immigrants, all Mexican men, and got them agriculture work visas under the pretense they would work in Georgia. Instead, prosecutors say the defendants brought them to Wisconsin farms, where they worked from July 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016.
While working in Wisconsin farms in Kenosha and Racine counties, prosecutors said the workers were cramped into a hotel, often four men to a room, and sometimes had to sleep on the floor. Beginning at 6 a.m., four yellow school buses would take them to work, according to prosecutors.
The workers were sometimes denied water during hot days, worked 12-hour shifts six or seven days a week with only 30-minute lunch breaks, and were denied medical care or punished when they sought it themselves, according to a document prosecutors filed to support the defendants’ detention.
Garcia & Sons supervised its own workforce, per its contract, according to the Borzynski Farms statement. Borzynski Farms stated that it cooperated with the federal investigation and stopped using Garcia & Sons contract laborers once it learned of the allegations.
“Borzynski Farms is disheartened that its fields and facilities may have been used by Garcia & Sons to exploit or cause harm to any worker,” the statement reads. “Borzynski Farms believes that being a farm worker is a valuable and honorable profession, and it continues to take steps to ensure that workers and contracted laborers on its farms have a healthy and fair work environment.”
Although none of the properties listed in the indictment are owned by Borzynski Farms, according to online property records, Borzynski Farms does have a farm in Moultrie, Ga., where many of the affected properties are located.
Several of the properties are single-family homes owned by Consuelo Garcia.
Although the charges were filed on behalf of 14 men in Wisconsin, in 2015 and 2016 the defendants brought hundreds of Mexican immigrants to work on their farm in Georgia, where the suspects live, according to prosecutors in that state. Some of the workers were eventually sent to Wisconsin.
Transport vehicle stopped
Authorities busted the Wisconsin operation on Nov. 10, 2016, when they stopped one of the yellow school buses. Of the 23 workers on the bus that day, 11 returned to Mexico and 12 chose to stay in Wisconsin. The indictment doesn’t say where in Mexico the men were recruited and the victims are not named.
“Trafficking another human being is a particularly vile crime,” Matthew Krueger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern Wisconsin District, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting anyone who seeks to sell another person’s freedom.”
Borzynski Farms has farms and offices in Illinois and Texas, in addition to Wisconsin and Georgia. The company was started by brothers Joe and Dave Borzynski in Sturtevant in 1964. Its largest farming operation is in Wisconsin, with more than 3,000 acres. Cabbage is among the crops it is known for growing in this area.
Today's mugshots: May 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Janice M. Josephson
Janice M. Josephson, Waterford, aggravated battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Gregory Levon Battle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Levon Battle, Waukegan, IL, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Shelonda Monique Calloway
Shelonda Monique Calloway, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct.
Dustin L. Costanzo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dustin L. Costanzo, Oak Creek, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Diamond Torrie Coleman
Diamond Torrie Coleman, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hilliard Franklin Greene
Hilliard Franklin Greene, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Xia Chantae Henry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Xia Chantae Henry, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct
Falandria Kamaria Williams
Falandria Kamaria Williams, 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Brandon D. Quinn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brandon D. Quinn, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Denzel Myles Vaughn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denzel Myles Vaughn, Waukegan, IL, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Leonard A. Harlan
Leonard A. Harlan, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Gregory M. Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory M. Johnson, 2400 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Katherine J. Mueller
Katherine J. Mueller, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Jordan Dhyan Sikes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan Dhyan Sikes, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Nino Valle
Nino Valle, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deontayjah S. Walton
Deontayjah S. Walton, 1900 block of Philips Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
“Borzynski Farms is disheartened that its fields and facilities may have been used by Garcia & Sons to exploit or cause harm to any worker.” Borzynski Farms statement
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.