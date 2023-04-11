The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties hosts April activities/field trips, which are all open to the public:
Wednesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m. at the Pike River Pathway in Mount Pleasant: Evening Woodcock Walk. Meet at the Wendi Court parking area to walk the paved loop trail south from the parking area in search of early migrants. At 7:30 p.m., the group will meet in the parking area again and then walk the path to await the display of the American woodcock.
Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. at Chiwaukee Prairie in Pleasant Prairie: Evening Woodcock Walk. Meet at 121st Street and Second Avenue. Park along the west side of Second Avenue. The group will walk in search of early migrants and at 7:30 p.m. await the display of the American woodcock. (Waterproof footwear is advised.)
Wednesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. Warbler Walk at Colonial Park in Racine: The group will walk through the park in search of warblers and other spring migrants.
These activities are free and open to everyone. Cancellations due to poor weather are list on the group’s Facebook page. For more information, go the group’s website, hoyaudubon.org.