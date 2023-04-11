The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties hosts April activities/field trips, which are all open to the public:

Wednesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m. at the Pike River Pathway in Mount Pleasant: Evening Woodcock Walk. Meet at the Wendi Court parking area to walk the paved loop trail south from the parking area in search of early migrants. At 7:30 p.m., the group will meet in the parking area again and then walk the path to await the display of the American woodcock.

Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. at Chiwaukee Prairie in Pleasant Prairie: Evening Woodcock Walk. Meet at 121st Street and Second Avenue. Park along the west side of Second Avenue. The group will walk in search of early migrants and at 7:30 p.m. await the display of the American woodcock. (Waterproof footwear is advised.)

Wednesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. Warbler Walk at Colonial Park in Racine: The group will walk through the park in search of warblers and other spring migrants.