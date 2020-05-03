How Wisconsin was able to get 10,000 masks, 1,000 medical outfits in a donation from 'sister state' in China

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Wisconsin received a donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from the Heilongjiang Province of China. Heilongjiang and Wisconsin have considered each other "sister states" since 1982.

Gov. Tony Evers stated that seeking out this donation is another example of how his administration is "pursuing every avenue — state, national and international — to obtain the resources necessary for our (pandemic) response."

The donation was orchestrated in-part by Carolyn Brady, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls' coordinator of international partnership and outreach programs. Brady independently reached out to a foreign affairs office in Heilongjiang to see if any masks were available.

The governor of Heilongjiang, Wang Xiankui, sending the shipment of the 11,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help his sister state fight off the virus that first appeared in his country.

“This generous gift in response to our need is just one evidence of their warm regard, for which we, and I trust all of the direct recipients, are most grateful," Brady stated.