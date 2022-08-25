How Wisconsin officials are responding to student debt cancellation, which could cost $500B or more

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that $10,000-$20,000 in student loans owed to the government will no longer need to be paid by millions who still have student debt, and are making less than $125,000 a year as an individual or less than $250,000 as a household.
The cap on debt forgiveness is $10,000 for most and $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
The cumulative cost — i.e. the amount of money owed to the government that will never be paid if Biden’s plan is put into effect — is half-a-trillion dollars, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for lower deficits.
It remains unclear if lawsuits or other factors will prevent Biden’s plan from being actioned. As The New York Times reported, “It is not clear who would have the standing to bring a lawsuit, though there may be attempts anyhow. Any elected official who sued would run the risk of infuriating constituents by adding five figures back onto their loan balances — but might also thrill others who find debt cancellation offensive.”
The announcement has brought strong responses. Here is what some area officials and dignitaries are saying:
The Biden administration has cited a 2003 bill that allows debt owed to the government to be waived when there is a national emergency; in this case, COVID was cited. In a statement, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican, criticized this, saying “President Biden is using the COVID ‘national emergency’ as his authority to continue reckless spending. His plan to shift the burden of college debt to all taxpayers accelerates inflation and does nothing to address the underlying issue of rising tuition costs.”
Democrat Ann Roe, who is challenging Steil in the upcoming November election, tweeted “Debt shouldn’t exclude hard-working students from chasing successful futures. As a former college educator, I am glad to see efforts made to expand access to higher education.”
Rick Esenberg, president of the influential conservative Milwaukee law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, tweeted “If you support a President’s decision to spend $300 billion without congressional authorization, don’t whine about ‘threats’ to ‘our’ democracy. You don’t support democracy. At least not the American one.” Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos, R-Rochester, retweeted Esenberg’s tweet.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, had just three letters in her reaction to the news: “BFD,” shorthand for “Big F***ing Deal.”
When the House Judiciary GOP tweeted “If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period.,” Congresswoman Gwen Moore, a Milwaukee Democrat natively from Racine, replied, “Tell that to all the creditors Donald Trump stiffed in his many bankruptcies.” According to PolitiFact and The Washington Post, at least six companies affiliated with Trump have gone bankrupt since April 1990.
Vos also retweeted a tweet from Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget, that said “Student debt cancellation will: Cost $400 to $600 billion; Wipe out Inflation Reduction Act savings twice over; Add up to a quarter point to inflation ... Drive up tuition costs; Increase risk or recession.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican who represents the Green Bay area and Door County, said in a statement: “The president does not have the authority to unilaterally cancel student debt ... But once again, President Biden is choosing to sidestep Congress to pursue an unconstitutional campaign gimmick that disproportionately benefits the affluent, drives up the cost of education, pours fuel on the inflation fire, and leaves hardworking Americans to foot the bill.”
Gov. Tony Evers tweeted: “Education changed my life. I went on to become a science teacher, a principal, and state superintendent. Education is why I became governor, and it’s why I believe higher education should be accessible, affordable, and therefore attainable to all those who choose to pursue it. These steps today will help ensure millions of kids across our state and our country have a shot at education changing their lives, too, just like the scrawny kid who grew up in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and ended up one day becoming governor.”
4 charts that show what Biden's student loan forgiveness means for America
4 charts that show what Biden's student loan forgiveness means for America
One-third of federal borrowers would see their debt completely forgiven
The rising cost of tuition has made it harder for students and families to pay for college
Average federal loan packages have grown faster than the average grant size
Today, loans are one of the most widely distributed forms of federal aid
More inside
Biden's loan forgiveness plan in detail. Page B5
For millions whose entire student debt is to be wiped out, the Biden administration's announcement means freedom; for many others, the plan brings bitterness and frustration; still for others, there's a very real feeling of exclusion. Page C8
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”