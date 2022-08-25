How Wisconsin officials are responding to student debt cancellation, which could cost $500B or more

Are my student loans going to be forgiven?

Here's how to stay up to date:

Most people will need to apply for the relief. The Education Department has income data for a small share of borrowers, but the vast majority will need to prove their incomes through an application process.

But there still isn't a process to apply yet.

Officials said applications will be available before the end of the year. Borrowers can sign up for an email alert to let them know when the application is available at ed.gov/subscriptions

More information can be found on the federal student loan website: StudentAid.gov/debt-relief-announcement

The White House also has a fact sheet on the plan: StudentAid.gov/debtrelief