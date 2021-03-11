How will Racine's new electric buses keep riders warm in Wisconsin's winters? With diesel fuel, oddly enough

RACINE — The City of Racine is investing in electric buses for its public transportation, looking to do away eventually with diesel power.
Oddly, Racine’s first nine electric buses, due to hit the roads in November, are going to need to use some diesel fuel to keep riders warm in Wisconsin’s sometimes frigid weather.
We know this thanks to one pioneering community that has already attempted electric buses in the Midwest. And Racine will likely be looked at as a pioneer in other ways as other communities test out electric public transport in the years to come.
Building on foundations
Electric-powered sedans and smaller vehicles like those made by Tesla heat themselves with their batteries. But that’s not really possible with buses, which obviously have more air and more passengers that need to be warmed; plus, heating or cooling vehicles with the battery alone sucks a lot of power, thus shortening range.
Michael Maierle, the City of Racine’s transit and parking manager, estimates that Racine will save 56,000 gallons of diesel gasoline with its first nine electric buses, leading to around $60,000 a year just in fuel savings. But the buses won’t be entirely gas free.
As such, the electric buses the city is expecting to receive by November will likely be powered by diesel-heaters. That’s how most electric buses are heated, according to the European Union’s Electrification of Public Transport in Cities (also known as ELIPTIC). A 2017 report from a German consulting agency based on ELIPTIC’s work stated that “The question of how to heat electric buses cannot be easily answered since using the battery energy not only for driving but also for full electric heating systems would require manufacturers to double the amount of battery power in buses.”
That’s led to questions about whether “buses with a diesel-powered heater (are) true zero-emission buses?” Still, it remains unquestionable that electric buses emit lower emissions than a diesel bus; Racine’s current diesel-powered buses guzzle about 5 miles per gallon.
Northern neighbor is a guide
In developing its electric bus plan specifically for winter, Racine looked at Duluth, Minn.
“Duluth is the real pioneer” for running electric buses in cold weather, Maierle said. It was the first city in Minnesota to get electric buses. Duluth’s average January low temperatures are about 11 degrees Fahrenheit colder than Racine’s, according to Weather Spark.
Proterra, the California-based electric vehicle technology manufacturer that Racine will lease its nine buses from, used Duluth “as their testing ground,” Maierle said.
Reporting from the Duluth Monitor and the Duluth News Tribune showed that numerous problems were addressed and worked through, including braking systems struggling on hills and a software issue that caused the buses to roll backward a bit if they tried accelerating uphill from a standstill.
On top of that, the electric heaters the buses were using were sucking too much juice from the batteries. The solution? Diesel heaters.
Despite those issues, Maierle still looked up to the innovation in northern Minnesota as something Racine can and will build off of.
“We’re standing on their shoulders,” Maierle said, “and someone else will stand on our shoulders.”