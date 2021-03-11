How will Racine's new electric buses keep riders warm in Wisconsin's winters? With diesel fuel, oddly enough

RACINE — The City of Racine is investing in electric buses for its public transportation, looking to do away eventually with diesel power.

Oddly, Racine’s first nine electric buses, due to hit the roads in November, are going to need to use some diesel fuel to keep riders warm in Wisconsin’s sometimes frigid weather.

We know this thanks to one pioneering community that has already attempted electric buses in the Midwest. And Racine will likely be looked at as a pioneer in other ways as other communities test out electric public transport in the years to come.

Building on foundations

Electric-powered sedans and smaller vehicles like those made by Tesla heat themselves with their batteries. But that’s not really possible with buses, which obviously have more air and more passengers that need to be warmed; plus, heating or cooling vehicles with the battery alone sucks a lot of power, thus shortening range.