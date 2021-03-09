How Volkswagen’s $33.3 billion emissions scandal punishment is paying for Racine’s 9 new electric buses

RACINE — Volkswagen has paid an estimated $33.3 billion in fines, penalties, settlements and other punishments internationally since 2015 for what has become known as “Dieselgate.”
The German automaker from 2008 to 2015 built 11 million diesel vehicles (including 500,000 for the U.S.) that had software allowing them to trick emissions tests, making the cars appear to be less polluting than they actually were in order to falsely pass emissions tests. The vehicles fooled emissions testers in multiple countries including the U.S. but later got caught by independent researchers, leading to the international scandal that has forced several of the company’s leaders out and criminal charges being filed against some of its leaders.
It took until earlier this year for the company’s stock price to return to its early 2015 levels.
The investigations led to billions in settlements, including the U.S. requiring Volkswagen to pay more than $2.9 billion into an Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund.
Bigger states are getting bigger cuts of that money. California for example is getting $423 million, which it is using “to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxide emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in certain VW diesel vehicles.”
$67.1 million of that $2.9 billion is coming to Wisconsin over the course of 10 years “to offset the excess pollution emitted by affected Volkswagen vehicles,” with a focus on implementing electric-powered public transport.
More than $8 million of that $67.1 million is already being used by the City of Racine to address climate change and public health through the replacement diesel buses with nine new electric vehicles before the end of 2021.
Buying those vehicles would have been nearly impossible for Racine without grants, due to the city’s tight budget and limited ability to raise taxes.
“The City of Racine has been very aggressive in using that money to attain our climate goals,” Alderman Trevor Jung, who chairs the city’s Transit Commission, said in a phone interview.
However, Racine Transit and Parking Manager Michael Maierle said he anticipates electric buses to only get cheaper in the years to come, making electrifying the rest of Racine’s buses more affordable once the grant funds have gone dry.
Racine a leader
When the VW program was announced in 2018, up to 10 Wisconsin communities planned to use the money to buy 58 new buses, but Racine was the only one to plan on getting electric buses from the beginning.
Madison and Milwaukee, for example, planned on simply replacing older, breaking-down buses with new diesel buses. That drew ire from environmental advocates.
“The VW settlement is a unique opportunity that should be used to cover the premium of zero-emission vehicles, not to subsidize a city’s regular procurement budget for status-quo technologies,” John-Michael Cross, of the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, said in December 2018. “Transit agencies should be working to leap ahead and electrify their fleets as quickly as possible.” According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for about 28 percent of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, about the same as electricity generation.
Around that same time, however, the Federal Transit Administration opened up “Low-No Program” grants, for funding programs geared toward producing low or no emissions as more communities look to move away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Milwaukee and Madison both got funds approved to buy electric buses through it.
Milwaukee is expected to take the statewide lead with most electric buses on the road with 11 next year, surpassing Racine’s expected total of nine by the end of 2021. Madison, as of 2020, planned to only have three electric buses on the road.
In June 2020, Racine received $3,183,723 through the Low-No Program to further its electric bus program.