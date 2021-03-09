How Volkswagen’s $33.3 billion emissions scandal punishment is paying for Racine’s 9 new electric buses

Timeline

• NOVEMBER 2018: Racine awarded $6.19 million out of the $67.1 million awarded to Wisconsin through the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program after the German carmaker was found to have “violated the clean air act."

• MAY 2019: Cara Pratt, Racine’s first-ever sustainability and conservation coordinator, is hired.

• OCTOBER 2019: The City of Racine completes its "Electric Bus Analysis" with partner Proterra.

• JUNE 2020: Racine receives $3,183,723 grant from the Federal Transit Administration's “Low-No Program,” which encourages investment in low-to-no emission transportation, with Proterra officially being named "Project Partner" for Racine; Proterra helped Racine write the grant application.

• SEPTEMBER 2020: Another $2,094,640 is awarded from the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program to Racine.

• NOVEMBER 2021: Nine electric buses with leased batteries, along with the associated charging infrastructure, are expected to be delivered to the City of Racine.